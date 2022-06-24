Editor’s Note: The following ranking is an objective hierarchy of the academic colleges in The Pennsylvania State University. It has been generated by a team of experts through rigorous scientific, philosophical and spiritual methodologies. All questions, concerns, hopes, dreams, fears and banana nut muffin recipes should be directed toward editorinchief@collegian.psu.edu.

Can and should one really rank the colleges in The Pennsylvania State University? It’s a question that’s been asked for time immemorial. The answer is yes.

14. People in the Division of Undergraduate Studies who claim they are in Engineering.

These people are the worst.

13. Division of Undergraduate Studies

Not really a college, thus it goes to the bottom of the list.

If it was actually a college, DUS would be higher up the list since being undecided is pretty neat.

12. College of Engineering

It’s time for you dudes to get kicked down a peg. Literally, anybody in any other major is sick of hearing, “Why don’t you become an engineer and make money!”

The next time someone says that to me, I'm throwing my copy of “Being and Nothingness” at them. Also, engineering isn’t so much harder than every other major. Every major is difficult (except communication arts and sciences).

If you didn’t want to do math, then you shouldn’t have been an engineering major.

11. Smeal College of Business

Keep on wearing the sports jackets and khakis, guys. It's a good look.

10. College of Education

We don’t need no education. Honestly, teachers just need to be smarter than the age they are teaching. If you passed second grade, then you are qualified to teach second grade.

Going to college is such a waste for teachers.

9. College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Look, I’m cool with the majors inside EMS, but what I fail to understand is why there are three, THREE. Count them out: one, two, seven… three science colleges.

So, there’s one college just for dirt and rocks?

8. College of Health and Human Development

I know what health is, but what is human development?

Don’t all majors develop humans? (Plus Ag seems to develop a range of barnyard animals and livestock.) Why is hospitality management in the college? What is biobehavioral health?

7. College of Information Sciences and Technology

I’m 99% sure AI is going to take over the world, so I’ve decided to put IST in the middle of the list to not anger our computer overlords.

6. Eberly College of Science

Fake news.

5. College of Agricultural Sciences

Fake farm news.

4. Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing

Nurses are overworked, underpaid and undervalued in our society. In honor of that, I ranked three colleges above the College of Nursing.

3. College of Arts and Architecture

Art, it speaks to the soul and also to art majors’ student loans.

2. Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

So close to perfection but not quite.

Communication is so essential in life. It’s all around us from the media we consume, to the advertising that controls us, to the TV we watch, to the award-winning journalism you're reading right now, to the chattering of chimpanzees.

It surrounds us and binds us; it binds the universe together.

1. College of Liberal Arts (Editor’s Note: College of THE Liberal Arts)

We have come, at long last, to the greatest college of them all, the College of the Liberal Arts. Mi casa.

In short, liberal arts is what college is all about: the disciplines that ask what it really means to be a human. This is objectively the greatest college at Penn State.

