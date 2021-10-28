Boo!

Did I scare you?

It is that season after all, where toward the end of October, everything just becomes spooky. There’s a chill in the air, a shiver in your spine and lazy imagery used in articles to pad the length.

It all culminates at the end of the month celebration of ghouls, goblins and cavity-causing candy known as All Hallow’s Eve.

Now is the time to reminisce on our fears and consider why these things cause us to shriek and shiver. Whether it be spiders, clowns or crippling student debt, there are all kinds of things that haunt our psyches. Many of our fears are silly and trite, having no basis in reality.

Yet, there is one thing all Penn State students should fear: President Atherton’s crypt.

Now many of you may be asking, “Who’s President Atherton?” or “Wait, there’s a crypt on campus?” or “How did we lose to Illinois after nine overtime periods?”

This article will hopefully illuminate these questions and help inform the public of the dangers they’re facing on a daily basis.

President John Jacob Jingle Hiemerschdmit Atherton, or “The Mailman” as most knew him, (Editor’s Note: Because he always delivers) was born in a log cabin in the hills of Happy Valley in approximately 1829 A.D.

A prestigious student, “The Mailman” earned a doctorate in “dying of a bacterial infection” (one of the most popular majors of the 19th century) at age 21.

After an auspicious career, Atherton was eventually chosen to be Penn State’s third president in 1876, after his predecessor, President Jimmy “Tricky Dick” Carter, retired.

Atherton had an awesome career as Penn State’s president, and his impact is still felt to this day. But, get some fact nerd to tell you about that.

What concerns me is the circumstances of Atherton’s death and subsequent haunting of this campus.

As most of the readers know, there was a ritual in the early days of football to paint the rival team's mascot before the “big game.” However, paint back in the day was made out of lead because old people are morons.

Famously, Penn State’s original mascot “Old Coaly,” a mule, was lost to the great celestial mule pen because he was painted one too many times.

The same thing happened to Atherton, as too many rivals painted our beloved president with their school colors, and he subsequently died of lead poisoning.

Thus, Atherton was laid to rest on our very campus in the creepiest looking crypt outside of Schwab Auditorium.

But, this rest has never been peaceful, and the mummy of Atherton has often been seen wandering around campus looking for an unsuspecting victim to paint. This menace is so feared around — he is often spoken about in hush whispers in order that one may not be painted next.

But in the words of celebrated American poet and composer of the hit song “Ghostbusters” Ray Parker Jr. once said, “(sweet guitar riff)...I ain’t afraid of no ghosts...uhhh...huh….I ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”

We must take these words to heart, stick your courage to the sticking place and face your fear — President Atherton, the lead paint mummy.