Students are shocked with Penn State’s recent announcement that the College of the Liberal Arts will be permanently removed from the university.

Majors within the college will also no longer be offered to undergraduate students. In a letter announcing the change, Penn State President Eric Barron said, “We [Penn State] don’t need no education, we don’t need no thought control.”

Barron continued to elaborate on his decision in the letter and said, “The university is tired of pretending that higher education is really a pursuit of knowledge or growing as a person. We believe that a Penn State education is a product meant to be bought and sold to the highest bidder, thus we decided to eliminate all majors that we believe will not become significant financial donors as alums.”

This decision comes on the heels of Penn State’s decision to raise tuition 300%.

April fools!

Bro… it’s just a prank, bro. If you could see the look on your face right now, because I can’t. My columns are typically about serious subjects and methodically researched, but in honor of April Fools’ Day, I decided to keep it light.

As the official fool of The Daily Collegian, I was asked to address my community’s national holiday. I believe It’s important for us to play some practical jokes and just have some fun.

These days though, who can really tell the difference between fact and fiction? With the creation of the internet and the subsequent invention of lying, we’re living in what I once called a “post-truth age.”

You can’t trust anyone or anything anymore — only yourself because you’re never wrong.

Just look at the all the cleary false headlines the Collegian has decided to publish such as “Coronavirus is creating a need to expand the Ancient Greek alphabet,” or “Ball State in danger of losing its famed mascot, the Fighting Balls” or “Scientists discover a cure for ‘dumbass,’ dumbasses won’t get vaccine.”

The fact that such a prestigious student newspaper continues to publish this smut is an indictment on all of us and our current climate of media illiteracy.

It seems like every day is April Fools’ Day. Can you tell which headline is real between these two: “O.J. Simpson Says He Had More Restraint Than Will Smith on Comedians' Jokes” or “3 cats have outmaneuvered their 2 humans to hold a blender hostage for weeks.”

The answer: They’re both real. Anything I make up can’t compete with those two articles.

The beauty of April Fools’ Day is it celebrates the two things everyone does every other day of the year: lying and gaining joy from embarrassing other people. It’s why I’m a media figure, not a journalist.

My allegiance is to creating content, not truth. As anyone who’s ever read my Twitter bio knows, lies are a good thing. Thus, I believe it's imperative for all of us to lie — not only to others but also to ourselves so that the good work of April Fool may extend through all of the days of the year.

Maybe the real fool was inside each and every one of us all along.