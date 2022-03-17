Editor’s note: This is part 1 of 1 in a series of columns on issues surrounding education. If you would like to share your thoughts on the subject with the writer, please keep it to yourself.

School uniforms have become a perennial topic in the news cycle.

The past few years have brought a renewed focus to issues in education. More and more schools have adopted some form of uniforms to address problems such as bullying.

While there are certainly more hot button and divisive debates in education, it’s imperative to approach the school uniform debate with a critical and respectful dialogue so that teachers, parents, educators and the community can make their voices heard.

But screw whatever you think. Not only do I think that Penn State should undoubtedly have a uniform, I know exactly what this uniform should be — Hawaiian shirts.

Adopting the Hawaiian shirt as the official uniform for the Pennsylvania State University is the only way to address the ongoing challenges we face in education today.

It’s undeniable that a Hawaiian shirt is the greatest article of clothing ever created. I’m no fashion expert, but I do know that everyone — and I do mean everyone — looks good in a Hawaiian shirt.

I believe that the public's aversion to school uniforms is because no one looks like a prep school kid. But a Hawaiian shirt is the drippiest of drips.

A Hawaiian shirt drips more than a popsicle on a hot August afternoon. A Hawaiian shirt drips more than when you forget to bring your towel to the shower. A Hawaiian shirt drips more than your arm when you slip while cutting up some zucchini, and you end up hitting an artery and blood starts flowing out you like Niagara Falls, and you didn’t think you had this much blood in you but it keeps bleeding, and all of your roommates are screaming, and you’re screaming, and the zucchini is screaming, and the room starts spinning, and then everything goes black.

Another common critique of school uniforms is that they crush individual expression. However, individual expression is just a bunch of whiny hippie talk. College isn’t about being an individual — it’s about thinking you're an individual while really, your pursuit of your own selfish desires to quell your deep seated anxieties have objectified you as a cog in the machine of consumerism and vapid advertising.

You attempt to grasp meaning by the accepted norms: the boring job that pays decently, the suburban white picket fence, the two and a half kids, and the spouse you never really loved but settled for.

Your life moves by in haze, like you're watching someone else live it, moving through a script you thought would bring happiness. Peloton is not actual emancipation but instead products created by the system to distract you from its emptiness.

Then, at some point, you realize the sand of your existence has passed through your fingertips in spite of you attempting to hold it in your clenched fists, and you realize the story of your life is not enough to quench the fear of that black void you now face.

Also, Hawaiian shirts allow for individual expression. You would be able to wear a shirt with palm trees or tiki figures or surf boards or toucans or whatever else you find on a Hawaiian shirt. The uniform is a Hawaiian shirt, but that doesn’t mean Hawaiian shirts have to be uniform.

Eric Barron, the Penn State Board of Trustees and Jimmy Buffett — I know you all read my columns religiously. While they are all equally important, topical, insightful, and witty, this one is even more so than the others. Please adopt a resolution to make Hawaiian shirts the school uniform.