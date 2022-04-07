Editor’s Note: Most of this column was heavily edited both for clarity and the sake of the reader’s psyche.

As we near the end of this semester and the weather starts to warm up, students are desperate to get outside and take a break from studying.

One of the preferred ways for students to stay active during these stressful times is participating in intramural sports. Penn State offers a wide variety of sports from flag football to ultimate frisbee and even esports.

Yet, the intramural program seems to lack popular sports that students on campus would love to participate in. So, if campus recreation is thinking about offering more intramural sports in the future, here are some possibilities that students would be excited about.

Dog racing

Now I know that dog racing is technically “illegal” in the U.S., and most people view the sport as highly unethical (whatever that means). Yet, dog racing is both America’s national pastime (no one cares about baseball anymore) and the peak of human athletic achievement.

Move over decathlon — dog racing is the world’s greatest race. The ability of a person to outrun a starved greyhound is something to behold and an opportunity all Penn State students should have.

Curling

Arguably the only sport as unethical as dog racing and the national pastime for drunken Canadians everywhere, curling was first created when Ontarians petitioned the International Olympics Committee to include more ice and snow crap that no one cares about in the Winter Olympics.

The sport has a proud history of consistently being mocked by any poor schmuck who catches a glimpse of the TV when it’s on. According to the World Curling Federation and the Olympic Doping Board, the most common form of performance-enhancing drug found in a curler’s bloodstream is either syrup or Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Curling is so popular internationally that it demands to be brought to intramural sports.

Gladiator combat

Look, we all know that for most of the year, Beaver Stadium remains unused, simply sitting there earning the university no revenue. And as we all know, making money is the purpose of a university.

We also know that Penn State in recent years hasn’t had enough room to house students on campus, having to use supplemental housing in an attempt to house all first-year students. I see a possible win-win solution for both of these problems — intramural gladiators.

Simply incentivize students to fight each other to the death for mass entertainment.

Imagine it now, a crowd bigger than the White Out chanting for a freshman to kill another freshman. Think of the money to be made. (Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian is not responsible if Penn State actually decides to enact intramural gladiator combat.)

Degenerate gambling

The mark of any successful sports program is if people will burn their life savings to gamble on it. We need to be allowed to gamble on intramural sports since Penn State already allows gambling with your future.

In conclusion, gambling is good. I feel lucky and know that today’s my day. Time to go lay down some G’s on a 3v3 soccer match.