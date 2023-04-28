Editor’s Note: Braden Dyreson isn’t graduating and was told multiple times to not write a senior column. This is not a senior column, this is sad.

It’s a tradition at the Collegian for seniors who are graduating to write a column saying goodbye to the newspaper and college. As both my avid readers and the average member of the public knows, I’m a senior. However, I won’t be graduating in May this year.

It’s embarrassing to admit, but I’ve failed a shocking and impressive amount of classes over the course of my college career. When I attempted to apply for graduation my LionPATH just laughed at me. I’ve failed at everything. My presentation on the impressionistic quality of stick figures got me kicked out of art history. I just straight-up plagiarized from Josephus the entirety of an essay for my Roman civilization class. My performance of “Blackbird” for the final for my guitar class is what caused the Beatles to break up.

In short, I'm going to have to stay another year. Thus I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was banned from writing a senior column (Editor’s Note: This is the unanimous and emphatic position of the Board of Editors). However, as everyone who reads my work knows, I kind of just do what I want with no oversight.

So without further adieu, here’s my senior column:

Abraham Lincoln once said, “When I find myself in times of trouble, mother Mary comes to me. Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” (Editor’s Note: Needs a fact check).

These past four years have been a journey of letting it be. From letting columns be half-baked and turned in late to letting D’s slip to F’s.

My refusal to push or challenge myself has formed me into the person I am today. I chose to walk down the road less traveled at a considerably slower pace, and that has made all the difference.

Obviously, none of us go on this long trek of college on our own but guided along by the people we met along the way. I’ve been helped by many people throughout my life at Penn State, so it’s not really worth it to mention any of them.

This column is supposed to be about me after all, not other people. Get your own senior column if you want a shoutout.

In conclusion, Abraham Lincoln once said, “Ahhhhh! F---! I got shot in the back of my head!” I’ve clung to these words throughout my college experience and they’ve helped shape my life. If you are graduating, I hope they bring to mind both a bittersweet nostalgia and hope for the future.

MORE SATIRE CONTENT

SATIRE | Things to do this week at The Daily Collegian Editor’s Note: The following is a list of events that are happening at The Daily Collegian t…