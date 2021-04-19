Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian would like to express gratitude to The Pennsylvania State University for its isolation of Braden and would like to petition he be held there until the end of the semester. Not for public health reasons — personal reasons.

Last Thursday, I tested positive for the coronavirus and per Penn State guidelines, I have to isolate in Eastview Terrace until this Saturday.

Being locked up has given me a new perspective on life. It has given me a new perspective on my freedom.

Thus, I have decided to write a memoir recounting my experience in the slammer. I hope you heed my words and are inspired to appreciate the cool breeze on your face, or just the ability to leave your room. Hold these things near and dear to your heart, as I once did many moons ago.

Living in Eastview is hard work. Mostly, I watch Netflix, but it can be difficult to decide what to watch. These are the difficult decisions you have to make when living in the big house.

I watched “Godzilla vs. Kong” yesterday. It was too intellectual for taste, but I do think Kong is the obvious choice for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

I also watched Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” It took me two and a half days to finish, but it wasn’t bad. But I haven’t just been watching TV, I have also been pretty productive. I took a couple naps. I’ve done five to ten jumping jacks. I’ve paced back and forth in my room.

That’s about it. Honestly, there’s so much to do!

Every day, there's a knock on your door, and that means someone has dropped off your meals. You pop those bad boys into the microwave for a bit and then you have dinner. All the meals taste the same—basically like nothing. (Hmmm I wonder why that is?)

Anyway, life in Eastview is actually pretty good. No, I’m not crazy. I’m not. No you’re crazy. You’re the crazy one. Stop staring at me!?! AHHHHHH!? Get the walls to stop talking!!!

So if you ever get the opportunity to lock yourself alone in a room for ten days straight, I would highly recommend sealing yourself off from the rest of the world. What could go wrong?