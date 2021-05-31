Editor’s Note: The following is a completely true letter received from Benjamin Dover, the totally real mayor of Intercourse, Pennsylvania — or that's what Braden claims, at least.

To Whom It May Concern,

My name is Benjamin Dover, and I have been the mayor of the wonderful little community of Intercourse. I am proud of my hometown, my Intercourse, and that is why I must stand up for my community against the relentless mocking we receive.

Now I know we don’t have a hip and cool name like Upper Darby or Allentown, but Intercourse has always been enough for me. I am sick and tired of receiving all sorts of confusing letters and questions about Intercourse.

Intercourse isn’t that hard to figure out. Thus, it’s time we sit down and have the Intercourse talk.

No, there is no “bone train to Intercourse” as everyone is fond of asking.

There’s been no activity on the Intercourse tracks since the Cialis factory shut down.

Some people say some really gross stuff about Intercourse, but in reality, Intercourse is really beautiful.

Our little town is becoming the premier tourist destination in Pennsylvania. Everyone who comes enjoys Intercourse.

There’s so much stuff to do. Visit the Intercourse Museum to learn all about the beauty of Intercourse. Take your bike to our scenic rails to trails and take a ride in Intercourse. Say, “Oh… yes!” while enjoying Intercourse cuisine on our famous “Pre-Intercourse Strip” before entering town. Eat out at places like Steve Thompson’s Diner (STD) and get the famous Intercourse crabs.

Intercourse is for your pleasure.

Never tried Intercourse before? Not everyone comes, but now might be the time to experience Intercourse for yourself.

Just remember our town motto: “When Intercourse is good, it’s good, and when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good.”

As our bumper stickers say, “Intercourse is for Lovers!”

Sincerely,

Ben Dover