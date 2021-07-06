Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian conducted an exclusive interview with Buddy, a Labrador retriever, who claims to have been bitten by a James Lomlin while on an evening walk. The following is a passage from the transcript of this stunning interview.

Reporter: Thank you for sitting down with us today to tell your story, Buddy.

Buddy: All I want is the truth to come out, so thank you for having me.

Reporter: What happened on the evening of June 30?

Buddy: My “owner” (Buddy uses his paws to indicate air quotes) took me on one of our nightly walks down Allen Street. I look forward to these walks — or at least I used to — as it gave me the chance to stretch my legs, meet new people and dogs, and of course to pee.

Reporter: I take nightly walks for the same reason.

Buddy: (politely chuckles) Yes, then you’ll understand… I was walking down Allen Street when I stopped at the crosswalk at Beaver waiting for the light to change. Then all of sudden, out of nowhere, some hooligan youth came running and bit me on the face. (Buddy begins to cry almost hysterically and laps up water from a dish)

Reporter: Police have identified the man you allege bit you unprovoked as one James Lomlin, a sophomore studying economics at Penn State. Econ students are known dog haters. (The reporter pulls up a photo of James Lomlin)

Buddy: Yes, that's him… That’s the one who bit me.

Reporter: However, security camera footage recovered from Panera tells a different story.

Buddy: Wait what?!

Reporter: In it, James Lomlin is clearly seen eating a Slim Jim on the corner of Beaver and Allen Street when you approach. You then proceed to bite Mr. Lomlin’s hand in order to eat the beef stick made of slender Jim. Mr Lomlin then bites back, entwining the two of you in a sick “Dog bites man, man bites dog” cycle. Anything to say for yourself?

Buddy: Are you seriously saying I’m responsible for this? You’ve never bitten someone for some jerky?

Reporter: I’ve bitten many men and dogs, but never for handheld meat.

Buddy: I’m not going down for this!

Reporter: What is this really about Buddy?

Buddy: You know what this is.

Reporter: Enlighten me.

Buddy: Give. Me. Back. My. Testicles.

Reporter: Are you referring to your neutering?

Buddy: Give them back!

Reporter: Buddy, I don’t have your testicles.

Buddy: This interview is over. (Buddy rips off his lapel mic and trots out of the office)

