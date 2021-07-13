A State College man has come under fire recently after he accidentally left a comment on the wrong Facebook post.

Bob Johnson, 42, thought he was commenting on a column from The Daily Collegian but did not realize he was actually posting on the obituary of his friend’s grandmother.

Johnson’s comment reads as follows: “I am sick and tired of these woke libtards taking over my great alma mater! I remember when The Daily Collegian actually posted news and not this woke left bulls---! There what’s wrong with this great country!”

Geremiah Hassle, the original poster of the obituary, was shocked to see someone comment a completely irrelevant statement on what was meant to be a tribute to a loved one.

“I’m not sure what’s more disturbing, the fact that [Johnson] commented something so angry, or that a 42-year-old doesn’t know how to use the proper version of ‘they’re,’” Hassle said.

Johnson said he stands by his comments and does not plan on changing his habit of not reading articles before commenting.

“Why would I spend five minutes reading something when I can just comment right away?” Johnson said. “It’s not like I’m going to learn anything from reading it.”

After doing a deep dive into Johnson’s Facebook, it is clear this is not a first-time event for him. He recently accused another columnist with the Collegian of being antisemitic. The only issue with his statement is that the writer is in fact Jewish and even prefaced that in the third line of the column.

Once again, Johnson stood by his comment and has doubled down on the writer being antisemitic.

“I don’t care that he says he’s Jewish,” Johnson said. “He’s probably a member of antifa anyway, so who cares what he is. He could be white, black, brown, purple, it doesn’t matter — anyone apart of that terrorist group hates everyone.”

It is worth noting that according to Chris Wray, director of the FBI, antifa is in fact not an organization, but an ideology. Johnson said he does not believe this and only trusts “real news sources.”

“Unless Tucker Carlson or Geraldo Rivera says it, it’s bullshit,” Johnson said.

While going through his Facebook, it was found that Johnson had commented on five occasions that he was going to “block” The Daily Collegian site. He still has yet to even unfollow it.

“I’m gonna do it one of these days,” Johnson said. “It’s more or less a threat at this point to [the Collegian] so that they’ll start posting some real news.”

Because the interview was conducted via phone, the Collegian is unsure of what Johnson even looks like, as his Facebook profile picture is a bald eagle flying in front of an American flag.

Hassle said Johnson’s posting has become progressively more political since becoming friends with him on the site.

“It wasn’t always so bad,” Hassle said. “For the longest time he would just post random pictures of nature and then out of nowhere he started posting conspiracy theories about how people like Nancy Pelosi are actually lizards.”

Johnson said he switched over to the conservative site Parler for a bit but eventually returned to Facebook.

“I didn’t like everyone agreeing with me,” Johnson said. “I get more joy in getting mad at others who have a slightly different opinion than me. If I can’t be happy in life, then no one can.”

Hassle removed Johnson’s comment and then received an outpouring of hate from friends of Johnson who began commenting things like “snowflake” and “sheeple.”

“I don’t know where they even came from,” Hassle said. “I was just trying to commemorate my grandmother and next thing you know, a bunch of profiles with American flag pictures started commenting the snowflake emoji.”

Johnson’s friends even started a #FreeBob hashtag, despite Johnson not even being banned or reprimanded in any way by Facebook.

“I’m tired of being oppressed,” Johnson said. “If I can’t comment on things I don’t know about, what’s the point of living in this country? This is Biden’s America for you.”