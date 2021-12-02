SATIRE | Local miser changed after ‘ghost encounter’

Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian is the oldest continuously running independently published newspaper in the U.S. and was originally founded as “The Free Ledger” in 1887. Originally, not only was it a student newspaper for The Pennsylvania State University but also a tabloid pamphlet published in the South and East Ends of London, covering all the happenings a bloke could ask for. The Daily Collegian Editorial Board is committed to reprinting and republishing historically significant articles from its celebrated past. The following is one such article.

Hear ye! Hear ye! Fantastical event last Christmas night! Local miser changed after ‘ghost encounter’

Wherein upon this past fortnight, one local miser, Mr. Ebeneezer Scrooge, the meanest son o’ a Irishman this side of the Thames, claims three ghostly spirits visited him on Christmas Eve.

This bloke, Scrooge (senior-finance), alleges these spirits taught him the meaning of Christmas and all that. Skeptics are skeptical, however, that any ghosts have ever haunted this governor by jove.

Scrooge told The Free Ledger, “Bah,” and, “Humbug,” without ever making eye contact with this intrepid reporter. The poor chap’s mind has seemed to go to loo.

An inspector from Scotland Yard alleges they found that terrible tea, opium, on Scrooge’s person. This strain of the nectar called the “Queen’s Arse” found on the street is said to cause hallucinations in the user. Why any Englishman would ever drown his troubles instead of having a stiff British upper lip is beyond this reporter.

I was unsatisfied with the official story, however, and went to interview Scrooge’s employee, one Mr. Robert Cratchet. Knocking on the hovel of a home on Baker Street, a young boy no taller than a meter answered the door.

The child had a limp bigger than our fair prime minister and said, “Gah bless uhhss erryun!” and then proceeded to cough blood onto me coat.

“Pardon me governor,” said an older man, clearly the boy's father answering the door. “He’s taking that miracle heroin for his consumption, and I’m afraid he’s acting a wee bit funny.”

“That’s aright,” I says, “this must be the famous Tiny Tim that Mr. Scrooge has cured through his miraculous change of heart.”

“Tim’s my name… tiny is just mean,” replied Tiny Tim before he threw up even more blood and collapsed into the gutter filled with Christmas snow.

“Aye, I’m afraid we lost another one,” Cratchet said, watching his son die of a disease. “Looks like the ol’ chap was off his rocker.”

Merry Christmas! From everyone at The Daily Collegian.