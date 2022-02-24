Ah, February. The month often regarded as the sunniest time of year.

The past couple of days have been unseasonably warm here at Penn State — practically beach weather. I know I’ve been rocking my bahama shorts and chilling poolside with a pina colada trying to catch some rays.

Baby, it’s been like Miami Beach out on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn. So, goodbye gray clouds — I think that sunshine is here to stay.

Mark my words, it’s never going to be cold again here at Penn State. We’re no longer at University Park — this is now Margaritaville.

Since the past couple of days have been so nice, I think I should articulate what the whole student body has been thinking for a while. Let’s just cancel spring break and say “aloha” to it (Editor’s Note: Aloha can mean both hello and goodbye, and in this context it means goodbye. This column is written for truly engaged intellectuals, so maybe do a little research and enlighten yourself before sending us another email).

Whoa, whoa, whoooooa, amigo (Editor’s Note: “Amigo” is Spanish for friend, you ignorant sheeple). I know you may be upset by what I just said, but just hear me out before harshing my buzz.

This past week, ignoring almost all other factors, has been practically spring break if you think about it. (A Different Editor’s Note: A reminder that editors must comport themselves in a professional way and not bring in issues from their life outside of work when reviewing an article to be published).

I’ve had to wear sunglasses… that’s about the extent of the list. But honestly, who really needs the break (Editor’s Note: Oh yeah, was it professional when you slept with my wife, Terry?! Was it?! I’ll kill you, you son of a [expletive]).

We survived without it last year, and that went well. No one was worn out when they got to the end of the semester last spring (Another Editor’s Note: It is the opinion of The Daily Collegian Editorial Board to not publish any foul or profane language and additionally to provide comfort to any colleague’s spouse when they have been neglected). Were they? (Yet Another Editor’s Note: That is not an editorial decision of The Daily Collegian Editorial Board)

Believe me, I know how popular spring break is and how much everyone here was looking forward to it. (What Do You Know, Another Editor’s Note: “Provide comfort to any colleague’s spouse.” Did you also sleep with Janet from marketing’s husband after she got hit by a bus?)

But I honestly think we’d be better off not having the whole week off. You dudes can come catch some waves with me at the alumni duck pond (Janet From Marketing’s Note: Leave me out of this) or just take a siesta during class (Writer’s Note: I need an Editor’s Note here to explain what siesta means).

In conclusion, (Hopefully, The Final Editor’s Note: You can’t fulfill Sharon’s needs, she never really loved you. You were just her meal ticket) let’s all unite around this singular cause to eliminate spring break as one campus, one people.

Send a message to the administration that we don’t need any rest or relaxation (Editor’s Note: [unintelligible crying]...my life is falling apart! I gave you everything Sharon!...sniff sniff… How am I supposed to start over again?! [sobbing]).

Cowabunga, my dudes!