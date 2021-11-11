SATIRE: Is Jim Harbaugh responsible for the construction on North Atherton? | Investigation

Editor’s Note: For ongoing coverage of the incident, visit collegian.psu.edu.

Allegations that University of Michigan’s football coach Jim Harbaugh is responsible for the construction on North Atherton have percolated around Penn State for the past couple of days.

Students and fans alike have been seen waving signs and hanging posters making these and other serious allegations such as “Harbaugh eats Canyon sober” and “Harbaugh schedules all 8 a.m.s.”

At The Daily Collegian, we take such allegations seriously and fully intend to investigate the veracity of these claims in order to expose the TRUTH to the public. However, as a warning, what’s uncovered in the course of this investigation will surely shock and terrify any reader.

It was a cold and windy November morning when my hard-boiled editor threw the assignment across my desk.

“I need my toughest reporter on this bad boy,” he yelled at me from across my typewriter. “But, they weren’t available, so I’m giving it to you, kid. Don’t screw it up.”

With that pep talk, I hit the streets. For a reporter like me, the grim alleys and congested sidewalks of University Park are home. The hum of conversation is the symphony I build the sonnet of my writing upon. I’m a man of the people and the streets — and they’re both calling to me.

After hours of methodical research and more hours of contemplative meditation on Harbaugh, I found my first lead. I decided to go to the construction sites on North Atherton to find out if Harbaugh was really responsible.

When I arrived at the site, I was struck by the banality of it all. Construction workers stood in “The PennDot Position,” leaning against a shovel and doing nothing, all while no construction was going on. I’m not even sure the road needed repairs. It was right then when I realized I was in too deep.

But I needed answers.

Thus, I attempted to interview the workers on Harbaugh’s responsibility for their current project — yet all I got was deflection.

“What are you talking about?” “Why are you asking us about Jim Harbaugh?” and “I think those posters are just supposed to be a joke.”

It was like talking to a brick wall, which I assume they would build incredibly inefficiently.

Like all good journalism, I was ultimately left with more questions than answers.

Was Jim Harbaugh responsible for the construction on Atherton? Why was everyone evading my questioning? Are Pop-Tarts just breakfast ravioli?