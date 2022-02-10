Editor’s note: I don't know what's going on at this point. No one here thinks this is normal or healthy. However, we need content.

I can’t think of an idea for a column this week.

I’ve literally been staring at this computer screen for the past few hours attempting to think of an idea. But, brilliance seems to have left me at this moment.

My muse is eluding me, hiding her divine art. I feel no whisper of celestial music at this very moment. You’d think after writing columns for so long, I’d be able to crank these bad boys out on autopilot.

But alas, I’m but a man — a weak man — and I’m fallible like everyone else. I know everyone is relying on me to make them laugh, to make them think, to make them cry, to make them sing, to make them dance, so that they can feel something. Anything.

But my columns cannot carry the weight of the world. I know I’m the hope of a generation, but I feel unable to live up to my destiny.

Do you have any idea what it's like to have your columns read by tens, who knows maybe even a dozen people? No, and you’ll never understand my pain, or weariness or madness. This newfound fame has brought me money and power, but I found it unfulfilling. I wouldn’t trade them for anything, yet I stare into the heavens for answers.

I often wonder if the stars look at me and see themselves. A great body of gas burning so bright, yet I’ll one day fade back into the darkness. Doomed to become stardust once again.

What will my disciples do without me, their morning and evening star? Should I tell them to drink the Kool-Aid?

Can any of you mortals ever understand the burdens of Godhood? Long after my bones have turned to dust, my words will live one, tattooed on the souls of all who’ve had the honor of reading them.

Many of you may be offended by your position on this great chain of being. How I am your leader and you are just mere followers. Yet, you lap up my bread and circuses every week.

I once proposed giving every Penn State student a free monkey, to which no one batted an eye. You gave me this power, and you can never take it back.

Sad though it may be, you may only shine in the shadow of my greatness. You can be the largest wave, but I am the ocean. Your greatest crashing on a beach shore is nothing compared to my totality. The wave cannot exist without the ocean.

How foolish, how incomprehensible, how insolent for you waves to question the ocean!

Fear not ye! So, be calm my followers. Pour more love and praise all over me. Shower me with gifts. And wait with patience and understanding for my next column — for the next hit of my miracle.

Wait my children, wait.