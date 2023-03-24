Editor’s Note: Braden Dyreson is actually not leaving Penn State to pursue “the French dream.” He’s enrolled in classes and will probably write for The Daily Collegian until the world explodes.

It’s with a heavy heart and an even heavier wallet that I make the following announcement: I’m leaving Penn State for Notre Dame.

Penn State has been my home for the past four years. I’ve invested blood, sweat and tears into this community to make myself and this university the best possible versions of themselves.

I think I’ve made Penn State itself a better place. But there’s only so much I can do, and there’s a voice in the western wind calling me.

I can’t outrun my destiny; fate is calling my name. I decided to take my talents to Notre Dame.

There’s no use for pleading or begging, I’ve made my decision, and I’m confident in my future.

I know Twitter is about to go crazy after this announcement, but please try to be respectful of one another because we’re all on the same team.

Well, I’m not on the same team anymore; I’m a Celtic now, but you suckers are stuck with another one as well. I don’t make this decision lightly. I know I’m the cornerstone that has formed Penn State into what it is today.

It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Getting to live in Paris, that's some je ne sais quoi. Plus, they promised I’d get to ring the bells and that I might be able to start a fire again.

Notre Dame is just a crazy place, and I’d be crazy not to go.

Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened. Tears are good. It means what we had was real. The memories we have, the laughs we shared, the long walks on the beach where we would look into each other’s eyes — it’s over now.

I’m gone, and I’m never coming. What we had together was special.

But there are plenty of fish in the sea, and according to the venerable website, A-Z-Animals.com, there are over 3.5 trillion of them.

It’s time to move on and forge a new love story without me.

So, don’t see me leaving for Notre Dame as a loss, but embrace it as a gain instead. This is an opportunity not only for me but for all of you to attempt to fill that Braden-sized-hole in your heart.

Of course, you can never truly replace the irreplaceable. But, perhaps the attempt to replicate me will create something beautiful in the shadow I leave behind.