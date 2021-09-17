It’s not outlandish to say college can be overwhelming — sometimes very overwhelming. Between trying to manage classes, homework, clubs or maybe even a job, there’s a lot on the plate of students all around campus.

Later on in the semester, students start to find a routine that works for them. But if one wrench is thrown into that routine, it can be a downward spiral that’s hard to escape.

Solace can be found in the fact that no one is alone. Many students are going through the same stress, and that’s the great thing about college — everyone faces these challenges together.

As far as managing your time and staying sane, there are some techniques passed down from generation to generation of Penn Staters, so if it all seems like too much in the early going, The Daily Collegian has your back (hopefully).

Assignments are piling up, and you don’t know what to do. If you are anything like the thousands of students who have walked the Penn State halls, there’s one simple solution — punch a wall.

It may seem excessive, but that outward force brings security to a lot of people. If you think this is ridiculous, walk around campus during finals week, and you’re sure to see a good amount of your peers doing it.

Nothing in life can’t be solved with your fist.

Some other advice would be to skip at least one class a day. If you’re short on time and have a lot of homework to do, just skip. Don’t worry, some nerd will get the notes for you, and if they don’t — refer to my previous statement on fists.

If your professor records the lectures, explain to me why you would ever go. We’re college students, meaning we operate better at night. Go on TikTok and revisit the lecture at 2 a.m.

Another time management solution is to drop all of your extracurriculars or clubs. Social interaction and networking is overrated anyway. You came to college to hit the books and get a 4.0 GPA. Anything less than that, well, shame on you.

If you just stay in your room and study all day, you’re bound to not absolutely flunk your CHEM 110 or ECON 102 class (not really, you’ll still flunk). Once again, refer to my statement on fists.

Above all else, the most efficient way to manage your time or to relieve stress: drop out. Go live the simple life my friends. Buy a dog and a small piece of land in the Midwest and just rumble your way through whatever life is. College isn’t for all of us (myself included, just kidding. Keep paying those bills mom and dad. By the way, can you guys send me money for food, and before you ask, I do eat Yallah Taco every day).

If this rambling of nonsense doesn’t help you manage your time, at the very least, it should’ve distracted you from the four assignments you have due tonight.

Good luck, you’ll need it.