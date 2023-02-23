In downtown State College, The Waffle Shop is known to conjure up quite the queue.

Serving a variety of breakfast and lunch palate-pleasers, The Waffle Shop is a home base for weekend wanderers.

Its popularity is prevalent.

There’s no doubt that diners will have to wait in a pretty prolonged line before actually being seated — and sometimes your waffle wonders will be washed away due to the restaurant hitting capacity.

To ensure you have a tasteful and timely visit to The Waffle Shop, here’s a list of strategies to beat the line, secure a table and cure any waffle woes.

Early bird gets the worm

This is where the strategy begins.

You must get to The Waffle Shop base as early as possible, preferably between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Don’t have time to get ready? It doesn’t matter. Just pull up in your pajamas, and you’ll match half of the people in line.

Wager your sleep. Do it for the waffles.

If you can’t seem to shake your slumbers, the next strategy proves to be even more crucial.

Divide and conquer

Your mission for wholehearted waffle wonderland begins as soon as you enter the 1-mile radius that surrounds The Waffle Shop.

I’d compare this radius to the “Hunger Games cornucopia” — once you enter, it's free game.

Logistics begin to play a crucial role when you’re competing alongside the late-risers.

In this case, you must deploy one person — preferably the most agile — to secure your spot in line.

All is fair in love and waffles.

Patience is a virtue

There’s no way to mentally prepare for what emotions you’ll experience as you stand outside of The Waffle Shop — staring through the large windows that display none other than a plethora of parties indulging in sweet and savory spreads.

Self-control and patience are key here.

Pass time by going on your phone — I suggest browsing TikTok — or playing a classic game of “I spy” with your party.

I spy with my little eye something beginning with “W.”

If you can remain civil and calm for the duration of your wait, time is sure to pass faster than salivating on the sidewalk or hungrily huffing and puffing.

Stick together

Make sure your entire party is present before you reach the door and hostess, or else they’ll put your party on hold, and all of those people you beat to the base will be seated before you.

I’ve learned this the hard way, but I’ll take one for the team.

At the end of the day, your mission-possible journey to The Waffle Shop will prove to be successful if you stick together and channel faculty and focus.

With each visit, and each waffle, your Waffle Shop strategies will sharpen. Now you’re ready to start prepping for your next visit, you’re welcome.