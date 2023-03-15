“In one shining moment, it’s all on the line.”

It’s that time of year again, folks. Colleges you’ve never heard of suddenly have dreams of immortality; Jim Nantz’s voice plays constantly, and James Langan’s second annual tournament predictions are out.

Last year, I predicted Miami would beat Yale in the national championship, but that didn’t happen. I’m not deterred, though.

I’ve done my research, and I know I’ve got it right this time. You’re welcome, in advance.

There’s no shortage of great matchups in the first round. Arkansas and Illinois will go at it in “The Battle of the Irrelevant States.” When Arkansas wins, it’ll face off against Kansas in a game where the winner will decide the pronunciation of the “-sas” at the end of their names.

The little-known Penn State will face off against Texas A&M in a game that’ll set up Penn State’s purge of the entire state of Texas, as the Nittany Lions will look to pummel the Aggies before poaching the Texas Longhorns.

It’ll also be interesting to see if the Nittany Lions can drum up any support from their alumni base.

Alabama gets the perk of playing in its cousin’s backyard, which holds a different meaning in this situation, as the game will be played in Birmingham, Alabama.

A potential second-round matchup between Alabama and West Virginia would be a great story that centers around family — or maybe a little too much.

Everyone’s favorite school, Oral Roberts, makes its triumphant return to the tournament. No, I won’t touch the low-hanging fruit here — I can do better than that.

If you feel like rooting for a school that’s full of the children of rich investment bankers from New York City, look no further than to Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels, who will play UConn — another school full of investment bankers’ kids from the Big Apple.

UConn gets the win here, so Pitino can get an early start on selling his house as he decides on his next job.

In a matchup that seems to be targeted toward upsetting people with dyslexia, UCLA and UNCA will face off as a two seed versus a 15 seed. I don’t think UNCA has the 15-seed magic that Saint Peter’s had last year, so UCLA pulls this one out.

Last year, I put too much faith in the smart guys, and then Yale got bounced in the first round. So, sorry Princeton, Arizona’s going to run you back to either north or south New Jersey — depending on where you’re from.

Well-known tall guy Zach Edey’s fresh off a Big Ten Championship win against some no-name school and will lead No. 1 seed Purdue to the Final Four — hopefully getting a better haircut along the way.

Unfortunately, the Boilermakers’ journey will end at the hands of the East High, I mean, Arizona Wildcats.

Now, going back to Penn State. The school’s 15 minutes of fame will culminate in a win over Pitt, who is far superior — according to Pitt fan accounts on Twitter.

Penn State’s Cinderella run won’t end there though, as it’ll ultimately win the national championship.

Oh, and Oral Roberts will be blown by Duke.