It’s March, and that means one thing — madness is ensuing.

Each year, millions of brackets are made as people hope to spit in the face of the 1 in 9.1 quintillion odds to make a perfect bracket.

I’m nothing, though, if not smarter than all of you, so with the tournament’s Round of 64 kicking off on ye ole St. Patrick’s Day, here are my tips to fill out the bracket that’ll be revered for years to come.

By the time you’re seeing this, the Round of 64 is well underway, but that’s OK. That one is hard to mess up. Just remember: No. 16-seeds over No. 1-seeds and, of course, Michigan still sucks.

One exciting matchup in the first round goes down Friday, as the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kofi…can I say that? Yes?! Dope!... the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kofi Cockburn face off against the Chattanooga Mocs. Between you and me, I’m riding with the Mocs.

Also, be sure to bet the house on Sister Jean phoning in one to the Big Guy Upstairs to make sure Ohio State bucks off against Loyola Chicago.

And while many are upset that Oral Roberts and Morehead State didn’t find their way back to the tournament this year, you can rest easy knowing that Longwood University is there to fill that hole.

Davidson vs. Duke in the Round of 32 should prove exciting, as Coach K looks to continue the dream of going out on top and riding off into the… and Steph Curry uses his extra year of eligibility and whomps the Blue Devils. Oh well, a sad end to a historic career for Coach Mike Kaleidoscope, I mean Kindergartener, I mean…ahh you get the point.

Also in the second round, No 16. Wright State will face off against No. 8 Seton Hall, who holds the mantle of being one of two representatives from the worst state in America after Rutgers caught an early flight back to Newark.

Anyway, the Blue Hens are about to go on the run of a lifetime taking down No. 2 Villanova, then giving Sister Jean the work in the second round before knocking off a Longwood team that appears to have gone soft — performance issues, what can you do?

Unfortunately, Chattanooga-awooga will be waiting for them as the Mocs will make it to the Final Four.

Joining Chattanooga-ooga-chaka in the Final Four will be Notre Dame, Miami and Yale — take that Harvard!

Robbing us all of a Catholics vs. Convicts final, Yale will knock off the Fighting Irish as Chattanooga’s miracle run comes to an end mostly because I ran out of fun ways to say their name.

This leaves us with a Yale vs. Miami championship game, which will actually feature the largest intelligence discrepancy between student bodies in NCAA history.

Miami will romp Yale by 60, as everyone realizes that nerds can’t be good at sports. The city of Miami will rock just as hard as it was when the Marlins have a home game.

You’re welcome everyone! You’re now prepared to win your bracket pool.

I don’t do this for the money, so don’t feel any obligation to repay when you win thousands, but tuition isn’t going down anytime soon, so my Venmo is James-Langan-10.

Let the madness ensue!