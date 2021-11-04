Editor’s Note: (sigh)

CATA recently announced it will reduce services due to staffing shortages. Some lines will be reduced, and some services will be removed altogether.

Public transportation is an important service for any community, and many Penn State students and State College residents will be affected by this change.

To help ease this process along, here are some alternative ways to get around State College.

Cycling

A great way to form healthy habits and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cycling is an efficient and effective way to get wherever you need to. State College boasts many well-maintained bike paths, along with a bike lane on many of its roads.

Unicycling

If you’re a part of a traveling circus troupe or had trouble making friends in high school, you probably already know how to ride a unicycle. If you don’t know how, then unicycling has no practical advantage over typical “two-wheeled” cycling — other than looking incredibly cool while doing it.

Kayaking

Hopefully unethical real estate developers will continue to destroy the precious wetlands surrounding State College to build crappy McMansions so this area can experience more unprecedented flooding.

This environmental crisis will create flooded streets perfect to use kayaks on.

Yaking

Kayaking for cool kids.

Yaking (alternative)

Take advantage of the local wildlife in the Centre County area for your daily commute. The famed “Nittany Yak” is a strong and intelligent pack animal native to this region. Simply corral a yak and then ride it into work — your colleagues will be jealous.

Time travel

Who wants to wake up for an 8 a.m.? Well, with recent advancements in quantum mechanics, you'll never have to again.

Simply boot up your time machine, set the protonuclear date correctly and watch as the space-time continuum is warped to your convenience.

You may be a small and insignificant cosmic speck, but you can still defy the fabric of the quantifiable universe with this neat trick.

Simply walk from East to Forum rather than taking the bloop

Freshmen.

(Editor’s Note: If you are still reading this, you have made a mistake. I have to be here.)

A Yak riding a unicycle through the timestream

An oldy but a goody. This is what I like to call, “traveling in style.”

Keep your Camaros and Mustangs — I’d rather be riding on a yak pedaling a unicycle throughout time and space.