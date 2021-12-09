SATIRE | Frosty the Snowman fired from athletic director position amid growing controversy

Editor’s Note: The following is one article in The Daily Collegian’s ongoing “Frosty the Snowman Scandal.” For more on the scandal, visit collegian.psu.edu.

Penn State announced that Frosty the Snowman has been fired as athletic director for his central role in the ongoing scandal that’s racking the athletic program.

The three spheres of ice crystals stacked on top of each other that have somehow gained sentience were terminated earlier today, as the university said it cannot tolerate “this level of corruption when compared to Frosty’s lack of success. If only Frosty could have won a few national titles or brought on more big donors, then the university would have been happy to turn a blind eye and cover up.”

Frosty was appointed athletic director after the Board of Trustees, unable to find an interim AD, made a wish upon the first Christmas snow and brought the snowman they had made together to life.

As the new AD, Frosty had big shoes to fill — especially because he lacked any feet. Frosty claimed to be “a jolly, happy soul with a corn cob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of coal,” yet almost immediately courted controversy in his new role.

The night before Penn State football played Ohio State, Frosty appeared intoxicated at a bar in Columbus dancing with an undergraduate student.

At the press conference the next day, Frosty defended his behavior telling the press, “I apologize if anyone was hurt by my actions, but the media is unfairly attacking me.”

Shortly thereafter, Frosty made a multi-million dollar deal with Serbian paramilitary mercenaries in exchange for advertisements in Beaver Stadium (the visitor end zone now reads, “If your sweatshop workers are acting up, just ask for Vlad!”).

In response to international outcry and discussions of a boycott, Frosty released a statement which read, “I apologize if anyone was hurt by my actions, but the media is unfairly attacking me.”

In his position as athletic director, Frosty introduced a new sport to Penn State in which student-athletes from various sports would race against Greyhound dogs in a newly installed dirt track facility near the IM fields.

The sport was intended to bring in massive levels of gambling revenue to the university, and according to experts would be “arguably just as physically dangerous and exploitative as college football.”

Amid growing outcry from Penn State students, faculty, staff and the ASPCA, Frosty told ESPN, “I apologize if anyone was hurt by my actions, but the media is unfairly attacking me.”

Just last week, Frost was driving on campus under the influence of heavy eggnog from a football donor Christmas party when he fatally struck a pedestrian outside of the HUB-Robeson Center.

According to reports, upon hitting the person, Frosty stumbled out of his Ford Fusion and offered the crumbled heap of a person a beer while saying, “Let-let-let’s run, and uhhh we'll have some fun (burp)... now before I me-melt away.”

As the picture perfect snow fell, the pedestrian reached out to Frosty saying, “Please call 911,” to which Frosty responded, “I apologize if anyone was hurt by my actions, but the media is unfairly attacking me.”

However, the official reason for Frosty’s termination from his current position is due to Penn State not qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

Frosty is reportedly in talks to accept an athletic director position at an SEC school.

Frosty is facing criminal charges from the Centre County District Attorney’s office, the U.S. Department of Justice and the International Criminal Court, but he’s expected to melt by spring before a trial can be sent.