The International Virology Community has named variants of the coronavirus pandemic after letters in the Ancient Greek alphabet.

In summer 2021, the delta strand became dominant across the world, and we’re now living through a massive wave of the omicron variant that threatens to overwhelm the health care system. These ongoing mutations of coronavirus demonstrate the need for all of us to continue to wear masks, get fully vaccinated and listen to recommendations from public health officials.

However, for the many fans of Sophocles out in the audience, you may realize that we’re running out of letters in the Ancient Greek alphabet to describe variants. There are only nine more Greek letters after omicron, and that’s if you use even stupid letters like “rho.”

What happens when we get to omega? Do we move on to Cyrillic? Ancient Egyptian? I don’t think the “Eye of Horus” variant is really evocative of the scientific clarity we’re looking for.

No, instead the only logical solution to this nonproblem is to simply add letters to the Ancient Greek alphabet.

You may be saying to yourself, “Isn’t Ancient Greek a dead language only used among nerds to read books from long-dead people?,” or “Why am I still reading this?” and you would be correct. Ancient Greek has now become a purely academic language, no longer naturally spoken. That’s why it’s integral to run this proposal by those who will be directly affected by it — the ancient writers themselves.

That’s why in accordance with what Homer describes in “The Odyssey,” I have dug a large pit in Old Main and filled it with various ritualistic sacrifices in order to descend through it to the Underworld and talk with the dead.

Thus, after the chanting was finished and I got past the singing frogs (context for this joke: one of the most famous comic plays of the Athenianclassic era is “The Frogs” by Aristophanes, which features an “iconic” scene where Dionysus argues with a chorus of frogs. The bar for what was funny was considerably lower in 405 B.C.).

I embarked on my journey into the world where I encountered the great Greek philosopher Plato, who I knew would be just the guy to talk to about this situation.

After telling him about the need to expand the Greek alphabet in order to name more strands of the coronavirus, he responded, “What the Hades is a virus?”

After explaining germ theory to Plato he then asked, “What’s science?”

After telling him that we no longer just made assumptions about how the natural world works but instead observed empirical data in a rigorous process of testing to draw conclusions about the universe, he responded, “What’s empirical data—,” at which point I cut him off and saw why Athens put philosophers to death for asking too many questions.

I implored one of the foundational writers and thinkers of all time what advice he had about expanding the alphabet. He responded with a famous syllogism from his teacher, Socrates.

“I am only wise because I know that I truly know nothing.”

He then said my Ancient Greek deserved a B- grade at best and receded his toga wearing ass back into the swampy black undead ooze that filled his pit.

I was left astounded standing there in the portal to Hades without an answer to my nonproblem. Some artsy dude named Orpheus put his arm around me as I stood there after being left by an undead soul and said, “Happens to the best of us, my man,” and then went back to plucking “Wonderwall” on his lyre.