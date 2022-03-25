I’m sick of all of the snide comments and eye rolls I get when I say I’m a philosophy major.

Most people believe philosophy is a useless degree or that it's all nonsense. In an attempt to enlighten my readers on the academic discipline of philosophy, I have presented a series of essays on contemporary philosophical issues.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos: A Snack of Fear or Fear of Snack?: A critical examination of spicy cheese flavored crackers in our post-metaphysical society, my phenomenological reaction, and the ties that bind us all together: Or how I learned to stop worrying and love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

In the immortal words of Emily Dickinson, “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.”

I pondered these words as I stood in the West convenience store paralyzed by fear. I was confronted with the ultimate object of my fear — Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

I’ve loved Cheetos since I was a wee lad. In my idyllic youth, I often ran through lilied fields holding hands with a bag of Cheetos. Cheetos and I had an unspoken love — not only because Cheetos can’t speak but because mere words couldn’t capture our love.

But it has been years since I had eaten a Cheeto, and I’d never eaten a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto. I believed the spice would be too much for my soul — I cry when eating mild salsa.

But in that West convenience store, as I stared into the cartoon sunglasses of Chester Cheetah, all time seemed to stop. The cashier yelled that I couldn’t eat the Cheetos before I paid, but her pleas were ignored.

I poured the bag over my head — a baptism by Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Had I really feared Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or did I fear myself?

The experience motivated the writing of my next essay.

Cheetofornication: The sexual politics of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos: A Freudian psychoanalysis of a snack food without a mind: cheetego as the cheeto’s ego.

In the immortal words of Emily Dickinson, “mmmm…. I love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.”

Go get a bag of Cheetos from your local Cheetos vendor. As you open the cheap plastic bag and the processed cheese blasts you in the face, you’ll immediately recognize the Cheeto as a model for the intersubjectivity of the temporal being.

The Cheetah as Cheetos’ mascot isn’t just a cheap pun, but a Jungian archetype of the being-for-itself of the Cheeto. Cheetahs are fast, agile and yet endangered, just like their namesakes Cheetos.

In this lens, Chester Cheetah isn’t just a cool feline selling cheese doodles, but an animus of the Cheetos guilt. It’s the Poseidon to Cheetos’ Obysseus, or the Esau to Cheetos’ Jacob.

Therefore, Cheetos become not just a food ideology but a philosophy, as is explored in my following essay.

Cheetoism is a Humanism: Cheetotus logico-philosophicus: Apologia for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in a flamin’ cold world: cheeto methodology in practice.

In the immortal words of Emily Dickinson, “I really hope someone doesn’t publish my personal journals after I’m dead.”

There’s a sort-of poetic sense of eating a Cheeto — a dance between two souls. In my case, the dance was an unpleasant one, as I couldn’t handle the spice of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. As I collapsed weeping in the aisle as the cashier begged security to get there fast, I wondered about the cruel nature of fate.

I begged for meaning in the cold, cosmic, cheeto-less infinite but got no reply. But I was wrong to place my blame on the heavens when the sin dwelt among us below. Bit by bit, soul by soul, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto by Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, we have destroyed that thin, crunchy, cheesy fabric that undergirds existence.

In the end, we’re like the mad man who runs throughout the village proclaiming, “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are dead, and we have killed them.”