Editor’s Note: It is the editorial opinion of The Daily Collegian that the Earth is a sphere, not flat.

It’s that time of year again.

It’s Earth Day, and we all know what that means — it’s time for the propaganda and the media machine to start pushing another one of its false narratives. It wants to make us believe that the world isn’t flat.

I’m sick of Penn State, its professors and its radical students for pushing their belief of a round Earth. I’m forced to sit in class as professors throw facts, expertise and common sense in my face. The fact that you can’t find a single pro-flat Earth faculty member at this university just shows how much dogma is taking over America.

You don’t learn about the truth anymore in college. I’ve often been canceled by professors, telling me to sit down and stop interrupting the class simply for yelling at my fellow students for believing in the so-called “round Earth.” It has made for some awkward intro to rock climbing classes.

My First Amendment rights are being trampled on. Free speech means that I should be able to say horrible falsehoods and not be criticized or called out for it. If there are consequences for me saying stupid, mean nonsense purely for my own financial self-interest to generate such intentionally manufactured controversy and the attention that my father never gave me, then America is over.

As we all know, science isn’t an exact science. It’s an imprecise process of mumbo-jumbo where guys in lab coats make up conclusions for whatever radical political agenda they want.

By using the most elementary sophistry, we all know that one theory with scientific evidence and one without have an equal claim on the truth. You may say that the “overwhelming majority of the scientific community agrees that climate change is a dire reality,” but as we all know, academics are heavily paid off by the “Big Climate Change Industry.”

The people really doing scientific research in this country are ExxonMobil lobbyists and a guy making YouTube videos in his basement who has been neglecting child support payments for the past ten years.

I’ve done the research. I’ve looked through every Facebook post and Reddit page that didn’t block me for real scientific evidence. The answer is conclusive: The Earth can’t be round, it just doesn’t make any sense. If the world was round everyone who lives in Australia would fall off.

Have you ever been to space?!! Well have you?!! No, of course not. You sheeple are just trusting the “scientists” and the clearly photoshopped images from NASA. Once you declare all evidence that disproves your own ignorance to be false and demonize the people who actually might know something, then you’ll discover the truth.

And truth is simply that belief that you're not willing to challenge and learn from, so instead you use it to attack others in a futile attempt to assert your own self-importance.

So this Earth Day, try to lean too much to one side. We wouldn't like this blue, flat beauty we call home to flip.