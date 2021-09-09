CAJONE CITY, Ball. — Ball State University is the premier academic institution in the whole commonwealth of Ball. Known for its elite basketball, football and soccer programs, the Ball State Ballstars are shaping up to be a tough opponent for the Penn State Nittany Lions. However, Ball State recently decided some drastic changes are in order to improve its overall branding.

Founded in 1921 as a teaching college by the state government of Ball, Ball State — affectionately referred to by the Ball State community as “Balls” — has always lived up to its motto of “Ligma dei Testevium en Schlorasta” (Latin for “ballers and scholars are welcome here”). The university’s first president, Reuben M. Balls, who is part of one of the founding families of which the state is named, said in his inaugural address to Ball State students, “The mission of Balls is to provide the small spark of life for the fertile soil inside each and every one of our students.”

Since 1921, Ball State has maintained a legacy of its twin mascots, Richard and Johnson — the Fighting Balls. These Fighting Balls have been the defining iconography for the school ever since, and one can see the Balls anywhere they go around campus. In recent years, however, Richard and Johnson have fallen out of favor with the Ball State community, as has the university’s reputation in general.

Phillip Minards, a senior majoring in cyber security at Ball State, said about the matter, “Balls just doesn’t excite me like it used to. Over these past few years I’ve experienced a lot of Balls, and it all just blurs together. I’m ready to move on.”

Minards continued: “We should retire our mascot of the Fighting Balls. They are just so old that it’s just become a drag. The Balls just don’t work like they used to.”

Yet, others, such as the acting athletic director of the Fighting Balls, Anna Diktu, argued against changing the mascot stating, “This whole student movement against our beloved mascots is a kick to the Balls’ community. I, and many other Baller-Scholars, love Richard and Johnson. Honestly, I see no point to good ol’ Balls without Richard and Johnson.”

Despite this rebuttal, the university has gone forward with its plans to change the mascot. Suggestions range from “The Peanuts,” mirroring its Big Ten rivals “The Buckeyes” of Ohio State in nut theming, to “The Family Jewels.”

Regardless, the Ball State student section, known as “The Sack,” will be out in full force at Beaver Stadium this Saturday, kickoff at 3:30 p.m.