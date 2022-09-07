Editor’s Note: The following is a true story. The names have been changed to protect the innocent. The facts remain unchanged to honor the dead.

I crack open a fresh package, ripping the box frantically like a starving animal. My craving has consumed me. I grab wildly at the nearest one, and as I crack it open, its sweet aroma fills the room.

The unattainable is now. My hand shakes as I bring it toward my lips, unable to contain my excited ecstasy. Once the deed is done, it shoots through me like a bolt of electricity. I think it will provide release, but it never does; it just leaves me cold and alone.

It’s got me on my knees. I’m begging for it please.

Dazed and confused, out of the haze I hear knocking on the door.

Before I pick myself off of the floor, the Penn State police barge through the door and arrest me. My life in the fast lane, in the immortal words of the Eagles, “surely makes you lose mind, yeah.” (How they taught birds to play boomer rock, I’ll never know.) That life was finally catching up with me. I was finally caught trafficking and using Coke on Penn State’s campus.

But perhaps it’s best to start from the beginning, where this whole mess began.

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.

When I first came to college, I went to a party that got a little out of control. A few guys I knew went to a back room and pulled out some illicit substances. After taking a few hits, they offered it to me.

It was diet, they said, it wasn’t as bad as the real stuff. But it sure did get you hooked like the real stuff.

Soon enough, I could barely afford to keep up with my hobby, having to travel off campus in order to feed my addiction. Broke and desperate, that's when a representative from the Coca-Cola company approached me. In exchange for illegally selling his product on campus, I could get high on my supply. No more of this cut zero-sugar stuff, I could finally get enough to fill the Coke-sized hole in my heart.

I was reckless. I took the stuff everywhere. I tossed cans out in the student section. I brought a box of cherry-vanilla to a lecture on consumerism. I dropped my Venmo in GroupMes for students to buy the stuff off me.

It was inevitable that I was eventually turned in.

But my arrest was the wake-up I needed to turn my life around. In the immortal words of John Denver, “You fill up my senses. Like a night in a forest. Like the mountains in springtime. Like a Pepsi in the rain.” (How they gave the largest city in Colorado sentience and taught it to play folk music, I’ll never know.)

I enrolled in Penn State’s 12-step Coke addiction and recovery program. I did nothing but drink, sweat, bleed, pee, cry, dream, love, make love to, bathe in, and snort the one true cola: Pepsi.

“O cruel, needless misunderstanding! O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two Pepsi-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Pepsi-Cola.”

~George Orwell~