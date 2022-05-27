Editor’s Note: The following is a Letter to the Editor from Sen. Tom Whiteman. Whiteman has received $1,306,130 in campaign donations from the National Monkey Association.

I am horrified and heartbroken by the recent monkeypox outbreaks at an elementary school. I am deeply saddened by the unspeakable and unpredictable tragedy, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through these trying times.

Unfortunately to add onto the tragedy, my colleagues from across the aisle have decided once again to politicize this monkeypox outbreak. This is a sickening display of politics and partisanship when we haven’t had time to mourn this sorrowful loss of life.

And a sorrowful loss of life from a monkeypox outbreak the week before that and another sorrowful loss of life the week before that, and now there’s been consistent monkeypox outbreaks.

My demonic, Commie, blood-sucking colleagues from across the aisle want to make these outbreaks into an issue about monkeys themselves. The other side’s horrifying and heartbreaking anti-monkey rhetoric is an even larger tragedy than actual children’s deaths.

Despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, “monkey reform” doesn’t do anything but attack our freedoms — not other people’s freedom to not be killed in their schools, churches, synagogues, mosques, grocery stores or any other public space where they should be safe, but our freedom to sell as many monkeys as we want.

The only thing that can stop a bad monkey with a highly contagious viral pathogen is a good monkey with a highly contagious viral pathogen.

I propose the solution to these monkeypox outbreaks is even more monkeys. We should give every teacher in America a contagious monkey. All schools should be filled with even more monkeys in order to prevent further monkeypox outbreaks.

Monkeypox is a mental health issue, not a monkey problem. We should focus on mental health in this country, but I refuse to expand access to mental health care instead of blaming normal, contagious monkeys for spreading monkeypox.

The movement away from God and the changing of real America is what’s causing these outbreaks of monkeypox. I’m sure there is some way I can segue this into blaming people who don’t look like me.

I don’t care about enacting real change or common sense legislation and democratically popular reforms — I’m a United States senator. That means I care about two things: money and staying in power.

My response to such a tragedy is to claim that somehow I’m the real victim, shift the conversation away from policy and attack the other. They hate America, and they are coming to take your monkeys. My prayers are a hollow joke.

I use religion to protect my own naked political ambition — not the most vulnerable. When this happens, and if nothing changes, this will happen again; I’ll continue to poison the public discourse and continue raking in blood money.

If you don’t like that, then vote me out before I toss out your vote as illegitimate.

(Tom, just copy and paste the following for language to shift the news away from “monkey reform.”

Sincerely,

your friends at the NMA)

