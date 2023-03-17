Editor’s Note: This column is unpublishable and unreadable. I have no idea why we allowed it to happen.

Writing is hard. I don’t want to complain, but honestly I really want to. Writing sucks. I believe it was the great Ernest Hemingway who once said, “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.” I really enjoyed the summary section of the Wikipedia entry for “For Whom the Bell Tolls” during my high school English class, so it's a quote that I hold dear.

Honestly, I would rather not be writing this column as I’m currently feeling under the weather while attempting to write several other writing projects, but I dropped my last two columns, so we’re faking it ‘til we’re making it. Shoutout to Fernanda and Courtney for reading this bad boy so late.

So, plagiarism is apparently frowned upon in journalism. Apparently stealing other people’s work is “not cool” and “technically illegal.” Thus, I couldn’t use plagiarism to get up to the required word count on this sucker, and there was no way my sinus-infected-mind could handle this.

So, how can I pad this column and put in the minimum effort to complete the text? The answer: plagiarize from myself! It’s not plagiarism if I rip myself off.

To get the Office of Academic Integrity from weaseling into the situation, the following column is made up of remixes of columns, essays, emails, texts, songs, love poetry, rap, etc. that I’ve written over the years. It won’t make sense, but it’ll get the job done.

Michel Foucault first describes his concept of “biopower” in his work, “The History of Sexuality,” as the new form of sovereignty in modernity as that which regulates the right of death and power over life writing, “[t]he old power of death that symbolized sovereign power was now carefully supplanted but the administration of bodies and the calculated management of life… there was an explosion of numerous and diverse techniques for achieving the subjugation of bodies and the control of populations, marking the beginning of an era of ‘biopower.’” Thus biopolitics is power over the life and death itself of a population. (This is from an essay I was working on today.)

Stand up and declare unequivocally, “Braden Dyreson is the Sexiest Man Alive.” You can be that single flame to spark the fire of real change. (This is from my “Sexiest Man Alive” column.)

Rayor, D. J. 2011. Sophocles’ Antigone. A New Translation. Cambridge, UK: Cambridge Univ. Press. This translation is widely considered the best to balance both textual accuracy and performability. Rayor specifically intended this to be performed rather than read. As I think about adapting Antigone into a visual medium, this specific translation will help me to think about staging my Antigone story. (This is an annotated bibliography for my CAMS 400W I wrote a few weeks ago.)

“Stacy's mom has got it goin' on. She's all I want, and I've waited for so long.” (I’m not entirely sure I wrote this.)

Thus, in my infinite ignorance, I began my trek to the top of the world. Going up and down a staircase several hundred times a day may not sound analogous to the “real” Everest, but believe me, it is every bit as dangerous. It may be even more dangerous than a climb through Nepal. (This is from climbing Mount Everest from my staircase column during the coronavirus quarantine. Crazy times.)

The Ethics does not reach its author’s goal of sheer geometric objectivity; like all human works, it is flawed. The way to keep philosophically useful and resonant is through interpretation.

Instead of viewing the book as an answer to all the mysteries of existence, we should perceive it as an explanation of interesting ideas, possible answers, intellectual musings and revelations of further questions. Its incoherencies does not mean it’s useless. It means it’s one more shaky human footstep on the philosophical path into the unknown. (From an essay on Baruch Spinoza’s “Ethics.” I would recommend giving it a read. “Ethics,” that is, not my essay about it.)

“She wears high heels. I wear sneakers. She's cheer captain, and I'm on the bleachers. Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find that what you're looking for has been here the whole time.” (I’m pretty sure I didn’t write this.)

Soc: And, O Glaucon, I think we will say a man is just the with respect to very same manner a city is just.

Glc: And this is all necessary.

Soc: But truly we have not forgotten in some way this, that the city was just because the three forms, does each of itself in itself.

(This is from a final project for class where I had to translate Plato’s “Republic.” I sat down and bled for this bad boy.)

“And gentlemen in England now-a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs'd they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin's day.”

(I definitely did not write this. I don't know where this plagiarism is coming from.)

I know what you did. Either leave half a million Canadian dollars in a duffel bag in the Willard Building men’s bathroom, or I leak these photos to the press. Tick tock. (This is from a blackmailing campaign I’ve been running.)