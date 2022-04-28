Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian publishes an end of the year reflection, where it chooses a celebrated columnist to discuss significant events at Penn State this year. The following highlights both the ups and downs of the school year felt by students, faculty, staff and community members here at the university.

The 2021-22 school year is almost at its close with finals week right around the corner and graduation soon after.

To those faced with finals in the upcoming week, good luck. And to the seniors graduating, godspeed. Now is the time to take a stroll down memory lane and look back on the moments over the past year that we’ll never forget.

Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, “Our Past Year.”

Celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson arrives on campus

The only way to begin is at the beginning. It was a special moment when I first arrived back on campus for my third year at University Park. The massive crowds of adoring fans made it difficult to unload all my stuff and bring it into my room, but I do love my fans.

Celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson gets a girl’s phone number

I know what we’re all thinking, celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson must get asked out all the time. However, I’ve come to realize that people are too intimidated by my good looks, charm, strapping body, fame and talent to go out with me. No one’s ever told me that, but it’s the only conclusion to my lack of scoring. The relationship didn’t really work out though — it’s difficult to text a five-digit phone number.

Celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson wins the Nobel Prize in Literature for his celebrated Daily Collegian columns

This really was one of the great honors of my life. What can I say, those Swedish nerds on the committee know talent. With this great achievement, I think I’m going places.

Celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson slapped by celebrated (though not as celebrated as celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson) singer-songwriter and former Nobel Prize in Literature winner Bob Dylan at the Nobel Prize banquet after Dyreson made a joke that didn’t go over well

Dylan’s fist came at me like a rolling stone, but fortunately, I managed to get a few hits at the boomer before he started whipping me with his harmonica. An unforgettable night of television for the millions watching at home. As to why Dylan attacked me on my big night, the answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.

Celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson arrested on alleged charges of bribery, fraud and loitering

It was a sad day for Penn State when I was martyred for this. How was I supposed to know that attempting to give someone money to do something for me was bribery? My only hope now is that justice is done

I hope you all enjoyed that nostalgic journey we went on together as a part of our collective lives as Penn State. Who knows, maybe you or a loved one was involved in these milestone events over the past year.

‘Til I see you again Penn State, this is celebrated Daily Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson signing off.