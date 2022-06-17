Editor’s Note: The following eulogy has been requested to be published by The Daily Collegian as a memorial for the loss that such a death leaves on all of us.

“It's all right, children. Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it.”

-Kermit the Frog

Today isn’t an easy day. Today we have to say goodbye to a friend who has meant so much to each and every one of us.

Today, we strive to remember the life of Internet Explorer and mourn the loss of those who died alongside the cherished internet browser.

It was announced on June 15, in the year of our Lord 2022, Internet Explorer had died peacefully in its sleep surrounded by friends and family. The web browser was only 26 years old when it was taken from us — too young for such a bright flame to be snuffed out by the cruel hands of fate. But Internet Explorer filled those 26 years to the brim.

Internet Explorer, or Explorer as its friends called it, lived a good life — as good a life as anyone could hope for. It lived, laughed and loved deeply.

It weathered life’s storms and learned to love throughout the hardships.

It will perhaps be most remembered as that web browser on the computer that you’d never use, but it came with the computer when you got it and would be too much effort to remove.

And whenever you would see someone else use Explorer, you would laugh and go, “Why are you using Internet Explorer?” They would respond, “I like using Internet Explorer,” and you would respond, “huh,” and then you would go home with this strange memory running through your head, and the next time you booted up the computer, you would think to yourself, “Let’s live a little. I’m going to use Internet Explorer,” but immediately after opening Internet Explorer, you are repulsed by its weird, blocky aesthetic.

This is the experience we all had with Internet Explorer.

If you’re one the people who regularly used Internet Explorer, you’re still weird and should be exiled from society.

Internet Explorer is survived by its beloved child, Microsoft Edge. Its final words as it lay dying were, “Can someone delete my history?”

As the good book says, “Then he went up from there to Bethel; and as he was going up the road, some youths came from the city and mocked him and said to him, ‘Go up, you bald head! Go up, you bald head!’ So he turned around and looked at them and pronounced a curse on them in the name of the Lord. And two female bears came out of the woods and mauled 42 of the youths.” -2 Kings 2:23-24

Who we truly love can never die.

Internet Explorer lives in each of us who remember it.

We must live the rest of this short time we have here on Earth living our lives the way Internet Explorer would have wanted, loading slightly slower than Firefox or Chrome. Resting on the hope that on our own passage from life to the great unknown, we can once again see our friend.

Amazing Grace (Going Home)

Si monumentum requiris circumspice.

If you would seek my monument, look around you.