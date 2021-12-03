Sam Sessoms slowly becomes Penn State men's basketball's go-to scorer this season | Column

Despite adding two starting-caliber guards in Jalen Pickett and Jaheam Cornwall this offseason, senior point guard Sam Sessoms has separated himself through his incredible play thus far for Penn State.

Sessoms has played in, and started, each of Nittany Lions’ seven games this season as he has transitioned from a spark plug coming off the bench to the leader of the offense this year.

After transferring from Binghamton last season, Sessoms was utilized primarily as a sixth-man behind the likes of Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones.

In his first year in the blue and white, Sessoms played an average of 20 minutes per game and produced 8.2 points, two rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Not a bad season by any means, but the difference between this season’s statistics and last’s for Sessoms is exciting for Penn State basketball fans.

Since being given the keys to the Penn State offense this season, Sessoms has put up 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, all while shooting a team-high 42% from deep.

While it’s unclear whether Sessoms can maintain these numbers over the course of the long season, he is certainly proving his worth as the lead guard.

Although Sessoms is playing in just his second campaign with the Nittany Lions, he has had to fill up a veteran-type role on the team.

He’s one of just seven returning members to Penn State’s roster this season, while being the only true point guard from last year’s roster.

However, his collegiate resume indicates his strength in taking responsibility for leading a team no matter how unfamiliar he is with the pieces around him.

Sessoms seems to have reclaimed the role that he had with Binghamton earlier in his career.

In his two years with the Bearcats, Sessoms logged an average of 35 minutes per game, leading the team in minutes, points and assists during his final season.

More notably, he did all this in only his first two years of college, which is a testament to Sessoms’ adaptiveness and maturity.

Having trust in your team’s starting point guard down the stretch of big games is essential to the potential outcome of your season, yet the duality between being the best ball handler and the most efficient scorer on the team is what makes Sessoms special.

He currently leads the Nittany Lions in field goals made through the first seven games of the season while shooting just over 51% from the floor.

Despite holding a 6-foot, 189-pound frame, Sessoms’ style of play contradicts his physical stature.

Sessoms is known for encouraging his teammates on the court or the bench, directing the offense at the top of the key and, most notably, his energy, which he puts on display game in and game out by diving on loose balls.

He certainly doesn’t shy away from the spotlight as he trails only Seth Lundy in terms of overall usage rate this season and only by a small fraction of a percentage at that.

Taking the load off Lundy was something to watch out for going into this season as Penn State’s two top scorers from last year entered the transfer portal.

Sessoms and Lundy have picked up the load, though, leading the offense to the fourth spot in the Big Ten in terms of 3-point field goals made thus far.

Due to its lack of size, Penn State must continue to take, and make, 3-pointers at a high rate to compete for wins.

Sessoms is perhaps the biggest factor for the team in executing this modern style of play, whether it be by shooting them himself or dishing to others around him.

However, despite lacking size against bigger guards, Sessoms likes to get downhill and score in the paint while displaying his unique ability to contort his body in the pursuit of acrobatic finishes.

Also, his “herky jerky” style of play allows him to get to virtually wherever he wants on the floor. Since he often has had the ball in his hands for most of the game, Sessoms has been able to call out plays that work to his advantage.

While Penn State’s success won’t rely solely on the play of Sessoms this year, he has shown that if there’s anyone that should have the ball in their hands during the final ticks of a game, it’s him.