I spent the better part of the last academic year sitting at a desk, hunched over a laptop and inside of an office.

And far too soon in my life, I watched my strength and vitality wear away. I was caught in a war of attrition, and my body was losing the battle.

In all honesty, this slow decline in fitness and, quite frankly, my overall health was a source of great anxiety.

I was insecure about not being in great shape like I have been in years past, but more potently, a nearly irrational fear of death clutched my heart.

Sitting at a desk all day, every day won’t kill you — at least, not immediately.

However, the human condition is one of decay.

We are made to grow and to be built up by the world only to be torn down and decrease with the incessant unwinding of time.

It wasn’t the knowledge that one day (really, at any moment) I will meet my end. What has me so afraid is how little time I have left to use my strength.

Humans start off growing. For the first decade of our lives, we’re far from peak condition. Then somewhere in our 20s, we hit pinnacle strength.

Then for a glorious 10-15 years, we live in a blissful state of good health before things start to go awry in our 40s.

From then on out, the slow march to death begins. By 65, we’ll have lost 25% of our peak strength.

As a 20-year-old man, I may have 20-30 years of strong athletic ability left before things start to go downhill and the true struggle against age begins.

I’m frightened because my body’s already suffering from some wear and tear.

Among a small litany of minor health issues, I already have significant hearing loss in my left ear, and based on my family history, things only get worse for my hearing from here on out.

I have no time to waste.

As I typed this, I kicked back my chair and stood up.

This is a dramatic and mostly symbolic gesture, but one full of meaning to me.

In 60 years, I’ll probably spend most of my time sitting because the strength to stand may have left me or been stolen from me.

And in between writing that sentence above and this one you’re reading, I took a short jog down the hall.

In 50 years, I probably won’t be able to run freely through the world on a whim like I can now.

I run because I can. I stand up because I can. I’ll climb over fences rather than walk through gates. I’ll skip a step on a staircase and jump off the third to last stair as I come back down.

There will be whole decades as I get closer to the end when I can sit out on my porch and read or recline back on a sofa and watch a movie.

But now I stand in the present moment, a moment when my body yearns to stretch out its wings and reach for the stars.

Around me are ponds to swim across, roads to run through and hills to climb. Only once my feet have carried me to conquer them will I stop and admire what I’ve completed.

And there will be time for rest.

When I sit on one mountain top, I’ll stop to catch my breath before picking out the next peak to climb.

Every day I have to remind myself, I have such little reason to worry about my vitality as a 20-year-old, but I’d rather have to talk myself down than push myself to have the urgency to care.

One day, hopefully a day far from today, I’ll sit back and rest knowing I’ve run the race the best I could. As my legs grow stiff and still, I hope I used my gifts while they were available to me.

Take a stand, today. Walk, jog, run in the halls of your house, through a neighborhood park or between cubicles in an office.

Run. Run because one day you won’t be able to.