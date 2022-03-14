While many students traveled during spring break, I spent my time doing something quite different — eating.

My boyfriend and I decided we wanted to try new restaurants during the break since we eat out frequently. Typically, when we go out to eat, we stick to the same few restaurants — Applebee’s, TGI Fridays, Olive Garden or a local diner.

This particular week, we switched it up and explored outside of our horizon, and this is how it went.

Our first stop was Ron’s Original Bar & Grille, which was great. Ron’s is located in Exton, Pennsylvania.

From the outside, the place looked extremely small, but as soon as we walked in, I was shocked. The scenery was nice, but the lighting was pretty dim, making it hard to see the menu — not to mention I already have bad eyesight.

At Ron’s, there was so much to choose from. You can get anything starting with a pizza to share for the whole table or a steak of your choice — I was so undecided that the waiter had to come to our table about three different times.

Quran, my boyfriend, stuck to his usual and got chicken parmesan, which was delicious — of course, I had to steal some off his plate. I went with a huge cheesesteak stromboli — I still have leftovers.

Our next stop was Maggie Moo’s, an ice cream shop also in Exton, and I'd go there every day if I could because the variety of ice cream and treats were endless — a fun fact about me is I love sweets, so I was in sugary heaven.

I was so full from Ron’s that I couldn't get anything other than a milkshake or else I would’ve exploded, but Quran got a banana split that looked so good — this time I didn’t steal any of his food because I was full. He got lucky this time.

We felt like two kids in a candy store.

On Friday, we headed to ChopHouse Grille, which had to be my favorite, by far. It’s also in Exton.

The ambience was absolutely beautiful. We got seated in the back area which had the perfect lighting — for pictures, of course — and reminded me of an alluring sundeck patio.

The best part of it all, besides the food, was that we had the space all to ourselves.

I decided to get their salmon with a side of rice and asparagus. Quran got a crispy fried chicken sandwich that came with fries — which he said was just OK, but considering the fact he ate everything on his plate, I think he meant to say it was delicious.

The waitress was extremely nice and also gave the best drink recommendation — a harvest margarita. So, for those who are 21 and over, I’d say give it a try.

Because the weather was bad on Saturday, we got take out at Exton’s On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. We both kept it simple and got birria tacos with consommé.

The food slightly reminded me of Plaza Azteca in State College, but the food at On The Border was slightly better.

We ended our time going back to Ron’s, where this time I got spaghetti and clams.