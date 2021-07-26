Colorado… the Sunshine State.

A few weeks ago, I hitched my wagon and headed west to the great state of Colorado. After braving the TSA security line at the Pittsburgh airport, surviving on bags of snack pretzels on the flight and waiting for what felt like minutes during a layover, I finally arrived in Denver, the Mile High City.

I saw all the famous Colorado sites, the majestic Garden of the Gods, the serene Pike’s Peak and the famed Del Taco parking lot.

However, this was all a distraction from the trip’s true purpose: to backpack the Four Pass Loop with my Scout troop.

It would be a 50 mile hike across eight days — all above 10,000 feet with four 12,000 foot mountain passes. It was a trek that I would be mentally, physically and mentally again unprepared for.

I woke up that first morning — after a quick cry in my tent — refreshed and ready to begin the hike.

The hike was not ready for me to begin: After putting on my pack, I immediately dropped to the ground.

However, I managed to crawl a few miles to the first campsite, and I spent the first night chilling in the tent — both metaphorically and literally.

The next day was brutal. We hiked over a beaver dam and up the switchbacks to the glassy cool waters of Snowmass Lake.

We had a quick lunch of PB&J tortillas, part of a balanced breakfast, before heading out to reach our second campsite.

Once we had set our camp up, an electrical storm blew through the area. Don’t let anyone tell you camping isn’t fun because for 30 minutes, we squatted in a lightning position during a thunderstorm at 10,000 feet. I can’t think of anything more chill and relaxing than that.

And, the night continued the exhilarating trend of being as cold and rainy as the night before. I fell into a creek but was just as wet as everybody else hiking.

This was the day when we faced our first mountain pass. When we got up there, we could barely see because we were inside the middle of a cloud that was actively creating snow and rain — it was just a barrel of laughs at the top.

As we were hiking down, most of us shivered from being cold and wet. Our feet and hands were becoming more and more numb. Will we survive this harrowing trek?! Will the cold and wet get us in the end?! Which did come first, the chicken or the egg?! Tune in next time to discover the thrilling conclusion!