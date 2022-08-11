I woke up Sunday, and I couldn’t make a fist.

My friends and I went rock climbing two days in a row, and my body was unequivocally run ragged after hours spent at the crag.

My fingers were red and rubbed raw, and as I ran my hands under the tap in my bathroom, I winced as cold soapy water seeped into the scratches and cuts that patterned my digits.

The blisters that had formed on day one of the rock climbing spree were worn away to open wounds after a four-hour indoor climbing session on day two.

My forearms felt like Jell-O, shoulders like death, my core like a vice. My entire upper body felt like it had been dragged through a trash compactor.

And one thought ran across my mind as I fought to keep my hands beneath the faucet:

“Why did I do this to myself?”

Rock climbing hurts. Grabbing rocks all day or plastic holds with sand-paper textures isn’t kind to your body.

For a long time, I considered the sport of climbing, in all of its many variations, a battle between man and rock.

It’s a physical competition, and the rock tends to win more than the climber. Rarely does skin and muscle out will the eons of pressure and insane heat that form the mountains we attempt to conquer today.

When seen in this light, climbing’s a vain task.

And I’ve spent a lot of my relatively short rock climbing career thinking of the sport as a battle, but what has always eluded me is the sensation of ever really “winning.”

I’ll work my way to the top of a route and the endorphins will flow, my spirits are high, but the war hasn’t been won — not by me nor the best climbers on the planet.

By the time you reach the top, you don’t have to look much further to see the next challenge.

Usually a more difficult or more technical route is sitting right beside you once you top out, or when you soar 1,000 feet above a cliff face, you can look out to see a much more frightening multi-pitch project awaiting on the horizon.

There’s really no “winning.” There’s no conquering the rock.

It just gets harder and harder, and even when the climbing community thinks the most difficult ascents have been made — someone comes along and does something harder.

There’s no ceiling to be met, and in reality, there’s no opponent to defeat. The rock challenges us, but it doesn’t participate in the same way the climber does.

While climbers assert their will and apply their strength, the stone’s completely indifferent. Whether I fall or fly, the rock will still be there — unmoved, unchanged.

Climbing isn’t a competition between climber and rock.

And it really isn’t a thrill-seeking experience either. Climbing has plenty of risk, and there’s a bit of fear involved with ascending cliff faces on all fours, but it’s an incredibly safe sport.

The latest ropes and pieces of gear have nearly removed any drastic risks from the sport. The carabiners and ropes climbers clip themselves into are strong enough to carry the weight of an SUV.

As long as the gear is used correctly, the danger of sustaining a horrific injury can be mitigated to something close to zero.

Climbing isn’t about thrill-seeking, and it’s not about “conquering” the rock.

Fairly recently, I had a lively dispute with a friend over two of climbing’s greatest accomplishments: Adam Ondra’s first ascent of “Silence” and Tommy Caldwell’s first ascent of the “Dawn Wall.”

“Silence” is the highest graded single-pitch (one rope length) rock climbing route ever climbed, and the “Dawn Wall” is arguably the most difficult “big wall” multi-pitch climb in history.

Ondra’s “Silence” is hidden away in Hanshelleren Cave in Flatanger, Norway. Caldwell's “Dawn Wall” is part of the most iconic climbing wall in the world — Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan.

My friend and I couldn’t agree on which was the greater feat, and we couldn’t compromise because of a fundamental difference in the way we view climbing.

This friend argued the “Dawn Wall” is the greater achievement because Caldwell overcame this massive wall of stone. This monolith in the middle of Yosemite stands proudly, far above the shoulders of the countless climbers it draws every season.

“Dawn Wall” was an obvious and natural challenge that brought together man and the grandest scenery in all creation. The purpose of the wall isn’t just to be climbed. The “Dawn Wall” is undeniably stunning and holds intrinsic beauty beyond being something incredible to climb.

He argued that “Silence” sat in a secluded and unknown cave in Norway, and its only purpose is to be the hardest climb ever completed. It held no importance previously, and it’s insignificant outside of the small community of climbing.

I passionately argued my case for “Silence” being the greatest ascent in climbing history because it has never been repeated — interesting note: Ondra is the only person to have repeated Caldwell’s “Dawn Wall” — and because it pushed the boundary for what people previously believed was possible in climbing.

Now, I’m starting to see that not only are the two achievements incomparable, but I believe we missed the heart of what both first ascents and the entirety of climbing is truly about.

Caldwell’s “Dawn Wall” drew spectators from around the world to watch, while only a few friends witnessed Ondra’s ascent of “Silence.”

It really didn’t matter to either man who was watching. It wasn’t about anyone else. These climbers also don’t harbor a grudge against the rock. It wasn’t a battle to defeat the stone.

Climbing is an internal battle. The meaning of the sport lies in growth — to climb higher than you did the day before.

While “Silence” and the “Dawn Wall” are feats that all of humanity can take pride in, these achievements are something for those climbers to hold onto. These may be the hardest climbs ever done by any climber, but a truer reality is that these climbs will always be the hardest things Ondra and Caldwell will ever do.

Rock climbing is a personal and introspective sport.

It’s not about conquering the rock; it’s about conquering ourselves. It’s not about outdoing the last climber; it’s about overcoming who we were the last time we climbed.

There’s not always a view at the top; there’s not always a crowd of people to impress or prove wrong, and the rock certainly isn’t there to do battle with climbers.

Climbing is a journey of self. Tearing my hands to pieces while climbing rocks isn’t as glamorous as yoga or prayer — I see a commonality in the spirituality of climbing to any meditative experience.

It connects a test of the body to the conflict of the soul.

The heart of climbing is doing hard things. There’s no profound success or failure in the sport. There’s no transcendent competition between man and nature. There’s not enough danger to qualify it as a thrill-seeking activity, and it’s not an ideal means for finding beauty in the world.

The meaning of climbing is simple: to climb higher, higher than what we initially believed possible.

There’s no reward of winning, adrenaline nor beauty — it’s just about ascending higher and whatever that may mean to you.