When I came to Penn State as a freshman, I remember distinctly at orientation being asked about my name, my major and my pronouns.

At the time, I had no idea saying your pronouns was even a thing — I was completely clueless.

Now, especially getting to know people at Penn State, that question is asked all the time, and it does not bother me whatsoever because I believe it is important to state your pronouns.

Pronouns are something people use every day to refer to others, but for some reason, pronouns are a hot topic of conversation.

People who tend to lean more conservative have made this topic a political discussion when it should simply be a practice everyone should do.

Addressing someone with the correct pronouns — without making it political — is important.

Using someone’s correct pronouns is a sign of respect and inclusivity. It is often offensive to those who are misgendered, and refusing to use someone’s correct pronouns implies they do not matter and are not valid.

I never assume anyone’s pronouns because they deserve to be truly respected as an individual. People do not like being called by the wrong name, so what is the difference with pronouns?

The LGBTQIA+ Resource Center suggests using “they” when one does not know a person’s gender identity. “They” is a gender-neutral pronoun that does not make assumptions.

Basing someone’s pronouns based on appearance is something that needs to be avoided.

I have also been working on not stereotyping people’s pronouns based on the job they have.

It’s engrained in our heteronormative, patriarchal society: An executive, for example, is more likely to be a “he” whereas the secretary could be assumed to identity as a woman using she/her pronouns. Let’s remove these close-minded, old-fashioned assumptions regarding professions, pronouns and gender identity.

Sharing pronouns with each other, like organizations at Penn State have done, is inclusive and does not have to exist soley LGBTQ spaces.

Asking what a person’s pronouns are is a simple thing. It shows support and respect.

According to Medical News Today, if someone mistakenly misgenders another person, they should apologize, correct themself and carry on. There should not be over apologizing because that could be harmful.

This is why some people avoid the topic of pronouns altogether — they are afraid to offend someone, but simply fixing your mistake and moving on is essential.

In a 2016 study, affirming a person’s pronouns — and especially gender — lowers depression and raises self-esteem.

Pronouns are who we are and are shared every day. Why make it something to avoid when it should obviously be celebrated more?