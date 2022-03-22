By now, everyone’s Instagram feeds are filled with pictures and videos of students who traveled for spring break.

Many escaped the cold climate of State College for tropical, yet pricey, trips to the Caribbean or not as expensive, but still high-priced stays in Florida.

Because I’m stingy with my money, I’ll look through the lens of the cheapest available options. From my home airport of Dulles in northern Virginia, a roundtrip flight to Cancun would cost around $1,000 during the busy airtime of spring break.

And as far as resorts go, the cheapest average price for full meal inclusive hotels — for the sake of including possible food costs — seems to be at least $400 per night for a two-person bedroom.

If I’m there for five nights, splitting half of the cost with a friend, I’m paying $1,000 for my room. This means that mandatory expenses — like flights, living situation and food — equate to about $2,000 with the cheapest of options offered.

Sure, I could share a room with four friends and drop the price or spend less nights there on the trip. I’m sure that I’d still have a fun time, for I enjoy beaches, loathe cold weather and love to relax on a beach chair — sand in toes and margarita in hand.

However, unlike some of my friends, I’m pretty strict with my spending. By all means, people should spend on what makes them happy. There’s no problem with that.

Would I be uncomfortable with how much I spent as a college student about to go off into the adult world almost a year from now? Absolutely.

Of course, there are more options than just tropical paradise, staying in State College, or going back and hanging out with your parents for a week. There are cheaper ways to enjoy the break.

Finding an Airbnb that’s a drive away is a great way to do so.

While gas prices are high, driving is still much cheaper than a flight in most situations. State College is a four-hour drive to New York City, three and a half hours to D.C. and three hours to Philadelphia, meaning even drives to popular cities are manageable.

My friends and I went to the Poconos, an easy two-hour trip. There, we found a six-bedroom house to fit the 17 of us with plenty to do in the house and enough space to hangout.

Over five nights, I dropped a cool $130 for the house — which was more than reasonable to me. Of course, having 17 people helped reduce the cost, but if your group was smaller than that, there are plenty of smaller houses, too.

Food and drink costs can also add up a lot. There are two easy ways to prevent overspending.

One way is to buy food in bulk with your group to make together. Cooking at home is always going to be less expensive than eating out every night. Cooking in a group and getting food for plenty reduces overall costs as well.

Then, of course, there’s the alcohol cost issue. Alcohol can be expensive when added up, especially if you’re going out to bars.

Buying in bulk, opting for cases of wine instead of individual bottles, purchasing cases of beer rather than single pints and splitting costs with your friends saved me a ton of cash.

Overall, I spent less than $250 on spring break and had a great time with my friends. As I said earlier, if you wanted to break the bank on a trip, then go ahead.

Having a good time is what matters at the end of the day. However, your trip doesn’t have to be expensive to be fun — there are ways to budget smart and come out without having spent a ton.