People love to say that college is the best time of their life. For many people, that might be the case, and for others, it might even turn out to be the best time of their life.

Lately, though, I’ve been feeling bored, unchallenged and stagnant. After a lot of self-analysis, I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m ready to move on from my time at Penn State, and I ‘ve made my peace with it.

Leaving can be hard for people, and I’m not here to judge them, but I always find myself thinking the best time of my life hasn’t happened yet. I’m excited to go on in life and learn just as many new things as I’ve learned here.

If I'm being honest, change has never really scared me, as I'm a fan of a little chaos in my life every once in a while. When the boat is rocked, I like to go with the tide and see where it takes me.

My time at Penn State will always be cherished and an essential part of me, but I feel I’ve done all I can. I’ve done well academically, gotten involved, made memories and met some of the best friends I’ll ever have.

Maybe I’m just tricking myself to believe all of this as a coping mechanism, but I really don’t think so. I’m not afraid of life being boring when I graduate, and I’m not afraid of losing touch with people.

I refuse to be one of those people who’s stuck in college because I’m going to experience things I’ve never seen before, which not only excites me, but scares me.

I’ve never lent much credence to the whole “best time of your life” thing. There’s so much going on in the world and in everyone’s individual lives that it feels silly to call it “the best time.”

Wherever you go, whether you’re running away from something, staying put or heading home, there are always good and bad times.

Around every corner, there is a rose and a thorn — in no particular order.

In my opinion, college is about maturing, but I still have a long way to go.

We’re all still learning at different rates. Don’t be afraid of the unknown because Penn State was the unknown four years ago, and I like to think it’s worked out for many of us.

Despite my words, I know I’m not going to be immune to the adjustment period. Leaving somewhere is only easy if you never cared about it, so I’m going to miss Penn State a lot.

I’ll miss seeing people I know just walking around downtown or campus every day. I’ll miss living with some of the best people I’ve had the pleasure to meet. I’ll miss seeing State College on a football Saturday in September with everyone in a great mood. This list could go on for much longer.

Maybe I’m all talk. Maybe I’m writing this now because writing it the week before graduation would be too emotional, and I’m taking the easy way out.

But maybe I’m not done learning yet, and there’s still a mostly blank canvas in front of me — waiting for me to paint what’s next.