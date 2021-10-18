Wawa or Sheetz: the question I heard the most the first year I moved to State College.

I never knew what my answer was because I find them both to have their pros and cons, but I definitely prefer one over the other — just hear me out.

Keep in mind, I’m from Philadelphia where we have Wawa.

I never even heard of Sheetz until I came to Penn State.

Wawa was my go-to spot when I had enough time to stop and get breakfast, was too lazy to cook or wanted to grab a small snack on the go.

Not to mention Wawa has the absolute best smoothies. I’m so predictable because I get the same one each time: a small mango smoothie with extra yogurt and whipped cream on top — absolutely delicious.

On the other hand, Wawa lacks in the hot food department. Yes, it has a lot to choose from, but its specialty is hoagies — and who really wants that every day?

But, I have to say Wawa’s meatball sandwiches are the best.

Sheetz, on the other hand, has a much more diverse selection — including mozzarella sticks, pizza, fried Oreos and whatever else you may be craving.

Sheetz is a place where I would stop and get lunch every day if I didn’t care about my figure. But some things on the menu aren’t as appetizing as they look on the kiosk — it’s hit or miss.

The first time I walked into Sheetz, it was like I was a kid in a toy store. Not because of the food or drinks but because of the scenery.

I’ve never seen a two-floor convenience store with tables inside and out like a restaurant. I was more shocked at the scenery than my actual purchase.

Although some of the food choices at Sheetz top Wawa, its drinks cannot compare. I ordered a smoothie, and it just didn’t do any justice.

After coming down from the initial shock, I realized there are no huge differences between both places, but I prefer Wawa.

Although it may not have all the fancy seating and the best food options, Wawa will always be my go-to spot.

You never know what you have until it’s gone.