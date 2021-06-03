June is Pride month — a time to celebrate people who are LGBTQ and to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which played a role in triggering the Gay Liberation Movement.

While not everywhere in the world is LGBTQ friendly, and we have some work to do, there has been some progress from where things used to be.

President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride month and vowed to fight for full equality.

Just recognizing the month itself is far from anything past administrations have done for the LGBTQ community — besides Obama’s presidency.

One of the other biggest things I have noticed during Pride month is the amount of Pride clothing in stores like Target and Walmart.

In the past couple of years, especially in Penn State stores, I’ve seen so many Pride items that would not have existed 20 or 30 years ago. This wasn’t even a concept to think about then.

It is quite exciting to see these items in stores, including T-shirts, socks, bags and everything you could think of.

Online shopping also has a variety of Pride themed clothing that would not even been thought of years ago.

While this is all so exciting, I have seen people all over the internet making fun of Pride clothing and saying some clothes look ugly.

I am just glad there is something celebrating the LGBTQ community, and instead of putting these apparently “ugly” clothes on blast, why can’t we be grateful for Pride clothes in the first place?

This is not a thing that would be happening in stores years ago, and I think people are taking this for granted.

I am so happy clothes like these exist. Be grateful for what is provided.

Happy Pride month, and I can’t wait to go out and see what kind of new clothes are in stores.