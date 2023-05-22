Political science programs are worth investing in for Penn State| Column

Penn State is one of the top public research institutions in the nation — which is overwhelmingly evident from walking tours of the campus and its high-end research centers.

The university is ranked nationally across 12 different disciplines but has the opportunity to strive for more.

With such an explosive political atmosphere, there’s not only a want for more Pennsylvania-based research from academics — there’s an inherent need.

However, many professors have not been able to act on this need because of a lack of funding from the university for political science projects.

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy is a foundation that works to expand political science research opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.

Penn State has one of the most competitive political science programs in the nation — offering a diverse and talented pool of workers for these potential research projects, without requiring much outsourcing outside of the university.

During their undergraduate and graduate school programs, students are required to take a variety of rigorous research classes as a part of their degree requirements — covering topics from survey administration to different statistical analysis software.

The university is already investing in providing this research-based foundation for students. It would only make sense for the university to help students build off of the skills they are learning at school while making meaningful contributions to the world of academia.

Political science is a relatively new social science field, causing many to feel apprehensive about allocating a significant portion of research funds to a newly developing field of research.

However, political science reaches almost all aspects of life.

Politics impacts what legislators will consider as important topics in the future, whether it be climate change or the cost of your weekly grocery trip.

Understanding how these interactions influence our daily lives will be the beginning of tapping into an understudied field of social conflict and peace within the political realm.

While political science is a newer field to contribute in, the study has roots in research domains that Penn State is already well-invested in, such as psychology.

Penn State is ranked within the top 10% of the country for psychology research as of 2022, according to College Factual.

Providing such a collaboration between research domains would allow students to have opportunities to experience research that impacts a different demographic of people and a more expansive impact on the community they continue to serve in the world of academia.

The facilities and resources needed to conduct such integrated research are there. For Penn State, investing in political science research would not only be smart financially, but it would also make strides in contributions to a field that impacts everyone’s daily lives.

