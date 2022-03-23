Nov. 8, 2022, will see plenty of consequential elections in Pennsylvania.

The general elections for statewide offices such as governorship, half of the state Senate and all seats in the state House, as well as federal offices with an open Senate seat up for grabs and all House of Representative members are on the ballot.

Given Pennsylvania’s importance as the bellwether in the 2020 general election, all eyes will be on the elections this fall during midterms. Before it comes, however, the primaries must take place — this year on May 17.

The Republican primaries for governor and Senate are by far the most important, however.

The Democratic primaries for those two races have been pretty clear thus far. For the Senate, incumbent Lt. Governor John Fetterman has a healthy lead and has led in polls the entire race. As far as the governor race goes, current Attorney General Josh Shaprio faces no serious opposition in the primary and is expected to win his election.

Fetterman and Shaprio have a large disadvantage when they inevitably head into the general election. Typically, an incumbent president’s party often performs poorly during midterms. It's a phenomenon that’s historically documented and generally reliable. The more unpopular the president, the more of an effect this will have.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating, once steady and respectable for a deeply divided nation, has been underwater since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and continued to drop, steadying at about 42.2% as of March 22.

Biden’s approval rating is slightly higher than former President Donald Trump’s at the same day in office and a lot lower than former President Barack Obama’s at the same day, with both former commander-in-chiefs’ parties losing big in their midterms — an ominous sign for the Biden administration.

This means that whoever the GOP nominates as their candidates will have a decent shot at winning the races this fall. And the Republican races are awfully close. The Republican governor primary race is full of candidates, with two big Trump supporters narrowing down the field as the top two candidates.

Former Rep. Lou Barletta is barely leading the polls, who Pennsylvanians may be familiar with as the GOP nominee for Senate in 2018. Barletta failed to defeat Sen. Bob Casey Jr. in the race.

Although described as more moderate than some Republicans during his House tenure, Barletta’s been a fervent supporter of Trump and was one of the so called “alternate electors” for the GOP during the contesting of the 2020 election.

Barletta is facing the most stiff competition from Doug Mastriano, a state senator. Mastriano himself has views that go from being fairly extreme to hateful.

Mastriano believes that adoption agencies should discriminate against same-sex couples, posed with white supremicist groups, posts Islamaphobic memes online such as claims that Muslims set Notre Dame on fire and that Muslim Congresswoman Illhan Omar throws babies out of windows — both of which are not true.

While Barletta attempted to overturn the 2020 election, Mastriano went further. He funded six charter buses to the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, which ended up with one officer being killed by rioters and four other officers dying of suicide in the following days and months, along with the deaths of four rioters.

Neither of the candidates have Trump’s endorsement. Whether Barletta prevails or Mastriano pulls ahead will demonstrate how far the GOP is willing to nominate someone for a governorship.

The Senate race for the GOP is hectic, as well. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment, opted to retire, leaving the competitive seat open. Toomey’s voting history was reliably conservative, with some wiggle room for bipartisanship at times.

Sean Parnell, an army veteran, was the frontrunner for months and was endorsed by Trump. However, in a custody battle with his wife, Laurie Snell, she testified that she was strangled by Parnell and that he abused their kids. He thankfully dropped out of the race, opening it up.

TV doctor Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy after. Oz faced criticism for not living in Pennsylvania and only being registered to vote within the commonwealth until 2020. It may be hard to fathom how much Oz really knows about the needs of Pennsylvanians with his short history living “full time” in the Keystone State.

David McCormick, who is currently ahead in the polls, has attempted to enlist the help of Trump supporters to beef his campaign.

McCormick is a former administrator from the George W. Bush administration, and his political views throughout his career are more moderate than the current state of the GOP. He’s on record of detracting Trump, calling out certain aspects of Trump’s policy as wrong and crediting Biden for political appointments and speeches that aimed at a theme of unity.

McCormick’s campaign has endorsed Trump’s politics, however. Both him and Oz are competing for the king’s slice of Trump voters, who obviously dominate the Republican voting base.

Both races are extremely tight. It seems that all candidates are vying to have the support of Trump and his voters. Without that support, their chances of winning the primaries would be in the gutter.

Just how far can these candidates go in the primary toward Trump before they scare off independent and moderate voters — who will ultimately decide the election? History shows that flying too close to the former president hasn’t ended well.