To whoever is reading this article: I know you are sick and tired of hearing about the coronavirus. Believe me, I am too.

We are going back to school soon, and I was quite ready for a normal year again.

However, if you’ve been living under a rock, Penn State is requiring masks indoors but not requiring people to get vaccinated. Those who aren’t vaccinated must get tested weekly.

While I don’t mind wearing a mask again — they’re keeping people safe — I’m more afraid of those who have chosen not to get vaccinated.

I’m afraid those individuals are walking around without masks all the time, and while that may be untrue, I trust the vaccinated people around me more than the unvaccinated.

I can’t speak for individuals who are immunocompromised, but they’re the ones people should be more considerate of — especially the university, which is not providing regular Zoom classes in case a student must quarantine.

What I gathered from the virtual town hall on Aug. 3 is that the university isn’t doing anything different than before. At least, for me, it doesn’t seem much different.

Does Penn State remember how bad it got last fall? We had so many cases at one point that State College was beating major cities in coronavirus cases.

Maybe it’s a financial thing, political thing — or maybe both. What I do know is the university thinks it has this under control, but I am very afraid it isn’t.

We could be more efficient like the eight other Big Ten schools that have issued a vaccine mandate. And besides the Big Ten, there are so many schools across the country right now also requiring the vaccine.

Getting vaccinated isn’t a political thing. The vaccine is saving lives more than hurting them.

My plan for the upcoming school year is to be more open-minded than ever before. While I would rather not have masks indoors, I’ll still wear one, and I don’t care what anyone has to say about it.

I just hope others are taking the necessary precautions as well.