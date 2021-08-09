The birds have stopped chirping. The mosquitos have stopped swarming. The days are getting longer. That means one thing: Summer is coming to an end.

Fall semester is right around the corner. And once again, this semester is full of all the uncertainty and worry that has plagued the past year and half.

No one is sure how this fall is going to go or what it’s going to look like in the middle of a global pandemic.

Regardless of what may lie ahead during our next semester at the Pennsylvania State University, there are still some things we can all rely on.

Grilled chicken thigh halal will be everywhere

My rock in the storms of life, grilled chicken thigh halal has always been there for me.

For the uninitiated, grilled chicken thigh halal is the cornerstone of Penn State Dining. No matter which dining hall you go to on campus, you will find grilled chicken thigh halal.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, you can have grilled chicken thigh halal.

Winter, spring, summer and fall, eat grilled chicken thigh halal.

It truly is everywhere around campus. I swear I’ve been in a class and seen a grilled chicken thigh halal taking notes.

The lion shrine’s ear will break

It is inevitable. It honestly might happen multiple times throughout the year. I don’t know why the lion’s left ear is so weak, but the structural integrity of that bad boy is not up to par.

Be on the lookout for the shrine shutting down for a few days for repairs.

One of your professors will be completely dysfunctional at Canvas

We all hate Canvas. Students, faculty and staff are united in their opposition to the “learning” software.

Canvas is a really weird system, and it never really works the way it’s supposed to.

We all find a way to muddle through it. Yet, we all have one professor who cannot seem to handle Canvas at all.

They post assignments between “modules” and “files.” They send out half of the class’ grades two days before everyone else. It’s a mess.

You will have to talk to someone you don’t want to at the HUB-Robeson Center

Maybe it’s someone from your high school you’ve been avoiding.

Maybe it’s whackjob political people you accidentally made eye contact with.

Maybe it’s a Daily Collegian reporter hoping to quote you for an article.

Whoever it is, you won’t want to talk to them. But, you must accept your destiny: You will have to make awkward small talk with someone at the HUB.