This Saturday chants of “We are...Penn State!” will echo from Beaver Stadium across Happy Valley at this year’s White Out.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. in front of over 100,000 roaring fans.

With this being only the second home game with fans since the 2019 season, this weekend promises to be exciting for the Penn State community.

Out in full force this weekend will be the Penn State student section — widely considered to be one of the best group of fans in college football.

However, last week in the student section, I found myself unable to agree with that statement due to the section’s behavior. As a result, my game watching experience was miserable.

Many students are so inebriated for an early afternoon they could barely walk — much less stand for an entire game.

People constantly fell onto others and violated their personal space. Sometimes the drunk students would apologize, other times they would get aggressive and threaten to fight whoever they fell on.

Screams of “f--- Ball State” rang out across the crowd as Beaver Stadium tech rushed to drown it out with canned music.

Upon a Nittany Lion touchdown, instead of cries of joy from the student section, a collective jeering of “f--- Ball State” was chanted — a phrase of disrespect for both Ball State’s players and our own.

It’s bad enough we choose to add schools like Ball State to our schedule in order to crush them and maintain our ranking, but now we also have to degrade them while we’re at it.

The booing and harassment wasn’t just reserved for our opponents, as evidenced by the reaction someone got if they sat when they weren’t supposed to or popped one of the condom balloons.

The student section ignored amazing performances such as the Blue Band and Lionettes, which help make a game day at Happy Valley so special. Instead of being properly disposed of, trash and recyclables were either chucked at an unsuspecting student or simply left in the stands for someone else to pick up.

As I attempted to watch the game, whenever Penn State tackled a Ball State player, I heard screams of, “F------ kill him!” and, “F------ break his legs, make sure he never walks!”

I felt like I was part of a mob, with the only thing missing being pitchforks.

The college football industrial complex already commodifies, exploits and destroys these players' bodies — all at the sacred altar of “amateur athletics.” To scream that at these players is truly disgusting.

I love the Penn State football experience, and it can be so fun. I’m doing Nittanyville for the White Out, and I’m already excited to hear the Penn State cheers and the cadences of the Blue Band percussion section or (hopefully) get a timeout called on the first play for being too loud.

But, “We are” is not just an empty phrase we say to get the crowd pumped. It’s the ethos of what Penn State is supposed to be and how we treat others.

The conduct of a student section may seem small compared to the massive problems that our world faces. But, if we can’t treat our fellow students and rivals with respect and compassion, how are we ever going to change the world?