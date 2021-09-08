With masks required on all on-campus locations, I’ve noticed mask-wearing has been good so far.

My own habits are pretty good as well. While the majority of students and I don’t wear masks when walking outside due to the low transmission rate outdoors, I make sure to put it on before entering the buildings and keep it on until I exit.

I have been called out a few times — rightfully so — when accidently not wearing one.

There have been times when I walk inside a building and have forgotten to put one on and a teacher or a student has asked me where my mask was, to which I always reply “sorry” and pull it out of my pocket.

Alas, I have noticed that being disciplined for not wearing a mask has not been equally applied to all students.

Take the gyms for example. I go to the gym every day, and while working out in a mask is not fun, I have no problem wearing one.

When I pull my mask down to drink out of my water bottle or to catch my breath for a second, I have been asked many times this year to put it back up.

However, every day I see dozens of big, muscular men working out at the gym without masks on, and the staff never reminds them to mask up.

Perhaps the staff is scared to approach big guys and ask them to mask up. Maybe they think it's pointless to ask them to put one on.

I suppose my build doesn't quite intimidate the White Building staff enough for them to have a hands-off approach in asking me to mask up.

This isn't the only case I have seen.

Every day, I see football players in their sweats and their backpacks walking around inside without masks on.

In fact, a week ago I was walking a few steps behind an usmasked football player, and I had forgotten to put a mask on when entering a building. A teacher standing near the entrance — who definitely saw both of us walk inside without one on — looked at me and asked where my mask was.

Why not ask the football player? There is no way the teacher didn’t notice him not wearing one either.

Do athletes deserve special treatment? Are teachers and staff scared to ask athletes to mask up for the same reason the gym does not ask muscular men to? I would hope that’s not the case.

I also have a class in the Nursing Sciences Building. The other day, a group of about 10 nursing students — all in their scrubs — were walking around together with either their masks pulled down or nowhere in sight. They walked by teachers through the halls, and nobody said a word to them.

How do a group of nursing students who plan on working in health care not wear masks inside a school building? It's baffling.

I have no problem masking up. A year and a half ago, I wrote a column about losing my grandfather to the coronavirus and said we needed to listen to the science to defeat the virus.

The science shows that masking works, and we are still in the midst of the pandemic and are currently dealing with the second worst spike yet.

Mandating masks is all fine and well, but if some students are going to get free passes from staff and teachers, then it makes the work the rest of us are putting in to mask up feel futile.

Penn State has a duty to protect its students, and it needs to treat everyone the same when enforcing masks.