Some people say the number of people at Penn State is intimidating. Others say trying to make friends is scary or that the size of the campus is terrifying.

Size doesn’t matter!

When I first came to Penn State, I worried about the common conflicts.

Little did I know, there was a much bigger, much more personal worry I never considered — pooping.

I know I’m not alone in being unable to poop in public areas for some unknown, untraceable fear of someone hearing, smelling, seeing, noticing you taking a dump.

Listen, I get some of us are a sort of magician, dare I say Poodini, when it comes to letting a bowel movement elegantly exit our bodies, but that could never be me.

Being s--- shy is part of my personality. My s--- is a little secret no one will ever know nor find out about.

When I was a freshman in Stone Hall, I would run three floors down to a little bathroom on the first floor. There, as I sat on a golden throne in my pitiful glory, I was comfortable enough to release the devil inside me.

Being s--- shy at college is completely normal. Running to find a private bathroom is valid. Squeezing your cheeks when you hear footsteps enter the stall next to you is pathetically OK.

If I had to give you a few tips on pooping in college, my first would be to stop eating dried mangoes, even though they are the most delicious, most scrumptious snack to ever bless the grounds of this fine planet.

Dried mangoes did something ugly to my stomach every time I ate them.

With that, gut health is important.

If you want to make like a GetGo and get in, get out and get going, you must ensure it’s time to excrete easily.

Take probiotics. At first, your poop schedule may be off, but as time progresses, s--- works out.

If smell is a concern for you, buy yourself a bottle of Poo-Pourri.

These jawns come in lovely scents to satisfy your nose’s sweet tooth while covering the scent of last night’s dinner.

They even come in a 10-milliliter pocket-sized bottle. How convenient!

One major stall to my stools happened every time I needed to use a public bathroom. If you relate, just find a more private throne along your class routes.

I personally recommend the second or third floor of the HUB-Robeson Center, bottom floors of dorm halls, quiet floors of classroom buildings or at your mom’s house.

The more private a place is, the more special my colon thinks it is.

Anyway, it’s swag to be s--- shy. Keep staying loose and dropping deuces.

