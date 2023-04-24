"Oy with the poodles already."

That’s a quote from Gilmore Girls, and while it doesn’t mean much to some, I think it defines my college journey because this phrase can be used to shut up a person who’s talking nonstop about a certain subject.

That includes how much I’ll talk about my experiences at The Daily Collegian over the last four years.

But, wow. Where do I begin?

I never thought I would get to the point where I would have to write a senior column. I have seen seniors come and go at the Collegian over the years and struggle to write their senior columns.

I get why it’s so hard because I’ve been in denial for so long that things are coming to an end. But, they are, and I am happy as well as sad about it.

I was told in January that I wouldn’t be graduating in May because I needed more credits. I realized I would be graduating in August.

I also lost a loved one in January, which didn’t help me either.

That destroyed me, but it didn’t stop me from pretending I was graduating in May to make the most with my friends and the Collegian.

And, I didn’t want to participate in the Collegian’s summer staff only because it was time for me to be done and continue on to the next chapter in my life — even if it hurts.

From mental health to LGBTQ rights to THON, I’ve covered so much as a reporter and read so much as an editor with the Collegian. Those are only a few things I’m passionate about and felt I could be comfortable talking about through this newspaper, which is a rare thing for some people.

I never thought a paper would let me express how I feel. I was never good at expressing my feelings without writing it out, and that was really hard with my coming out column I wrote last summer.

Print nights when the staff works on the paper is something that I will miss as well. I have made the greatest friendships at the Collegian just from that.

I’ve also covered other things while working on the Collegian. I’ve lost count of how many things I’ve written, but I’ll never forget the relationships I made with the sources I talked to over the years.

I love reporting and editing, but I feel like it is time for a change. I’m still going to continue reporting as my career and possibly editing, but I never thought I would love it as much as I do without the Collegian.

This has been my life for four years, and it’s been the best. It’s so weird that it’s ending.

I will forever be grateful for the experiences the Collegian has given me.

I could talk forever about this organization, but I’m not going to write a book. But, I wanted to thank the people who mean the most to me.

—

I would like to thank some people and experiences in my life for getting me where I am today, and it sounds like an academy awards speech, but I’m dramatic — what can I say? I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole college career.

To Mackenzie Anderson, who was my first source for a Collegian story ever: Thank you for helping my scared 18-year-old self overcome my fears to write a fantastic story about your time in Penn State’s Homecoming Court. You probably won’t read this, but your story was inspirational.

To all the other sources I’ve come across throughout my years at the Collegian, especially those I talked to for THON coverage: You all had a story to tell and have gotten me to the place where I am today, and I cannot thank you enough.

To John Sanchez, my professor and forever mentor: Thank you for helping me become a better journalist through my time in college. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t pursue the stories I really want to pursue and be as passionate for journalism as I am.

To my freshman year Collegian editors — including former editor-in-chief Elena Rose and my news editors Maddie Aiken and Lauren Fox: You built my love for the Collegian from the very beginning and taught me so much about journalism that I think none of my journalism professors have ever taught me (sorry, y’all).

There are only a few of us left from the fall 2019 candidate class, so I’m grateful that I lasted at the Collegian for four years, even during bad times where I felt like giving up. So, I thank that class, as well.

To my sophomore year Collegian colleagues: That was a rough one. I'm so sorry. Thank you, Maddie, Jade Campos, Becky Marcinko, Jerry Hassel, Lindsey Toomer and so many others for being so kind to me even if we weren’t the best of friends.

I may have blocked that part of my life out in ways, but I wasn’t going through a good part of my life then, so thank you for just being kind. You all shaped me into the person I am today, and I am forever grateful for your life lessons, skills and for Lindsey bringing her cat to the office.

To my junior year Collegian friends: I met so many more people during this time that it’s hard to just list a couple of people who had a wonderful impact on me because that would be a whole dictionary. Thank you, though, to anyone who knew me my junior year.

My friend Chloe is one who stands out, despite her not being involved with the Collegian anymore. She’s one of my best friends, and I can’t picture my life without her. Thank you for always telling me the truth — even if it hurts.

To my current Collegian family: I don’t think you all realize your importance to every individual on this staff, for future staff and how much you have impacted me, as well.

Lifestyle staff: I am so sad. I’m going to miss all of you so, so, so much. You guys are my whole life.

Even though we have had our good times and our bad, I want to thank Megan, Will, Courtney, Nick, Sam, Joel, Andrew, Fernanda, Kit, Jackson, Caleb, Sophia, Carson, Phoebe, James, Olivia and Victoria. You know who you are.

You have all put up with me for a while — I can’t thank you enough, and thank you for all the memories. You all have taught me so much.

I specifically want to thank James, Olivia and Victoria, though.

James: Thanks for putting up with me all of last summer. I know I could be a pain in the butt sometimes, but you were very patient with me.

Olivia: I know you are reading this. Thank you for living with me for three months and listening to me rant about my life. Even though we both can be busy and work can get in the way, I want you to know that you are going to do great things going forward, and I am going to miss your “mom” jokes.

Victoria: Thank you for dealing with me every day, and I don’t know what I’m going to do without our many group chats. You are a wonderful human being, and I hope you don’t forget it. Don’t doubt yourself.

Now to Mom, Dad, Leah and Sam: Thanks for always being there for me and also being patient with me during this period of my life. You guys are the best, and I love you all.

To Julia, Morgan, Bella, Kirsten, Anna, Lindsey and all of “my bestest friends:” You guys rock, and I am going to miss hanging out with you all so much. Lindsey, thanks for doing “Been There, Done That” with me as well because I never thought I would enjoy doing a podcast so much.

To my other friends: You guys aren’t just other friends to me. You guys have been so loyal to me for the longest time, and your kindness means the absolute most to me. So, thank you. I value our friendship very very much.

And thank you, Cafe 210 West. I wouldn’t want to spend 55 days anywhere else.

—

OK… I’m done with the thank-yous. There were too many, and I am still in denial this all is ending.

Thank you, Collegian, for all the laughs, tears and smiles.

To end this long column and my long time with the Collegian, I think the way everything is ending and I’m moving on to a new chapter reminds me of the song, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.

“Well, I've been afraid of changin' // 'Cause I've built my life around you // But time makes you bolder Even children get older // And I'm getting older, too.”

Yep. Life is changing, and the Collegian is something that has defined my life for four years.

But, I am going to keep going. I may not know where I’m going to end up in two weeks, two months or two years, but I have to remind myself that it's gonna be OK.

So, I am not sure how my life will end up, but thank you Collegian for being there for me when I needed you most. I will forever be grateful.