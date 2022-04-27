There are people and places that change your life, and sometimes you're just lucky enough to understand that while it's happening. It makes you love where you’re at all the more and feel profound gratitude while you're living through each moment, big or small, happy or frustrating. But you also live through those moments with a small bit of sorrow knowing how quickly “right now” turns into a minute, an hour or a day ago. There's a sense of loss knowing that the moment you’re living will be one that you’ll wish to relive later.

My time at The Daily Collegian isn’t up quite yet, but I’m feeling a sense of loss already.

I owe a lot to the Collegian. I can’t imagine what my time at Penn State would even look like had I not joined the photo staff in my first few weeks of freshman year. When I think “college,” it’s synonymous with “Collegian.”

This outlet took me in as a timid but focused freshman with the skills of your average hobby photographer and has seen me through to who I am now.

I started as a seed, feeling small and encased in my own shell, not yet opened to the friendships and the professional and personal growth this outlet provides. Being on photo staff and being surrounded by other dedicated student journalists prompted me to sprout and grow. Especially in the last two years, stepping into the photo editor position and immersing myself deeper into the soil of the Collegian, I’ve felt myself truly blossom into the person I wanted to be when I first entered the James Building to nervously wait to interview with the then-photo editors.

I never doubted that I could become a decent, even great, photographer. But now I’m the Lily who’s thrilled to strike up conversation with new people, where once the thought of saying more than “thank you” to a stranger caused my palms to sweat. I’m the Lily who takes initiative to talk to sources and chase stories instead of waiting for things to come to me. I’m the Lily who’s unafraid to lead, to make decisions and to patiently teach others how to use a camera for the first time.

I’m kind of a sentimental person. I think that’s why I take photos and make videos — to preserve my memories or the memories of others. According to the number of photo uploads I’ve made to Blox, our content management system, I’ve saved 3,338 memories for this paper, simultaneously my own and those of the Penn State and State College community since I first started as a photo candidate during fall semester 2018.

Many of these memories I never would have come to have on my own without the Collegian. Without my time on photo staff, I never would have gone to a University Park Undergraduate Association meeting, attended countless plays and performances, witnessed the activism that takes place on this campus or have spent almost an entire season of Penn State football on the field instead of in the stands.

I never would have driven almost 12 hours overnight from State College to Iowa or spent New Year’s in an NFL stadium. I never would have interacted with the hundreds of people I’ve met through different assignments. And I wouldn’t have all of my incredible colleagues and fellow student journalists, who I’m lucky enough to call my friends.

If you’ve helped me get to this point, thank you. You know who you are. My life is all the richer with you in it.

Proud doesn’t even begin to cover what I feel when I look at the photo staff, at the Collegian Board of Editors, at everyone I see throughout the week sitting around the office table in the Willard Media Center. Grateful doesn’t cover how I feel for all of the past Collegian members I’ve worked with and learned from. I’ve never known a more talented, hardworking and welcoming group of humans.

I’m looking forward to my next chapter, but I know that I’ll often glance back at this one. A good chunk of my identity the past four years has been wrapped up in my status as a member of The Daily Collegian. This paper is the biggest occupant of my time and probably the most frequent subject of my conversations. It is for sure the thing I’m most proud to have been a part of.