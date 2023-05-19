On nothing | Column

This is a column about nothing.

It’s not about flower vases, card tricks, figuring out the meaning of life in Irving’s, getting over that girl in English class or even about getting a pebble in your shoe.

It’s not about the ethics of jaywalking, a tutorial on how to delouse your spouse, nor is it a guide to understanding the politics of the Soviet Union.

There is no philosophical flourish with which I may imprint upon this page.

This is a column about nothing.

It’s not about Evel Knievel or how he did those massive jumps; it’s not about Rodney Dangerfield and his obsessive tie adjustments. Or about putting shelves up to store assorted knick-knacks. Or the overuse of “kn-” words already.

It’s starting to sound like this is about… something! Ach!

I’m in my freshman dorm in Simmons Hall typing this, and there’s still time — time for all the works and days we have yet to see. It’s getting real late, past the devil’s own hour, though I haven’t felt him creep up on my shoulder just yet.

Oh, there he is.

—Some night, he says. —You’d hear the birds singing by now if you weren’t deafening yourself with that music.

—Yes, but I like it, I say. —It makes me happy.

—You have a lot of vice. What makes you write about nothing?

—Because of my vice. I don’t even know if this can be published, I think it’ll hurt my reputation. It might be too weird to put on a reputable newspaper’s equally reputable website.

—Woe is you, he says, —you’re so sad. He pulls up a chair, spins it around and sits on it backwards with his arms on top like how a phony Hell’s Angel might sit. —You know nothing of despair! Do you know how boring it gets hanging out all day in the Fifth Circle, poking reprobates in their behinds while they squeal and beg to be put back in the hot coals because they find that preferable?

—I guess I don’t know. But I have to write about nothing now.

—I’ll leave you to it. He gingerly puts the chair back and whistles as he shuts the door and then re-enters. —Ope! Forgot my keys.

I’m in bed. The spring semester is winding down. Everything is sprung already, and flowers make their arcs and fall.

I don’t think about AP Style, but I’ll have to at some point. I have scant thoughts running through my head.

I did a bad job of feeding my thoughts this past year, just look at how malnourished they are — ribs showing, teeth gnashing — and for that I’m truly regretful.

Too much nothing has done me in.

“Jesus is a dying-bed maker,” Charley Patton said, but where was He when I needed Him, just then, as I faced almost certain death in the form of a jolly red devil jingling his keys? He doesn’t talk to me often, but when He does, it is worthwhile:

—Should I use strawberry jelly or grape jelly for my PB&J, Jesus? I called out to him in prayer a few months ago.

—Hmm…better go with the grape, He replied.

This is a column about nothing. It contains no reflection of its author, no portrait of his family, no insight into the world. It has no thought, spirit, humor, joy, despair, boredom, fear, love, hate or opinion.

No opinion! But this is a column, which is supposed to have an opinion! How could I forget?

Here is my opinion: I am getting tired of nothing, even if it suits me. I would take a special something over a dreadful nothing any day of the week. Even if it means risking my little heart to feel something. Even if it means going overboard and making a fool of myself. Even if I fall down, it would have been worth it, because I did it for something. Even if.

The “something” I have found is a return to myself and a return to understanding. I think a return to having opinions is a good thing for me or anyone. I will have opinions about any and all things.

I might even have the courage to change my opinions when presented with contrary evidence.

Eh, too much work.